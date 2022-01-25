T-series head Bhushan Kumar and ‘Shehzada’ director Rohit Dhawan have come out in support of actor Kartik Aaryan after ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ producer Manish Shah accused him of being unprofessional.

‘Shehzada’ is a Hindi remake of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, which starred Allu Arjun. Shah claimed that Aaryan had threatened to 'walk out' of the movie if the dubbed Hindi version of the original was released in theatres. Shah also claimed to have lost Rs 20 crores for the same as reported by the Indian Express.

Kumar has refuted the claim, claiming that it was the producers of ‘Shehzada’, not Aryan, who believed that their film should be released in theatres ahead of the Hindi dubbed version of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Crew of 'Shehzada'

Kumar in a statement mentioned, “release of the film is always the producers’ decision and not the actor.”

He further added, “We, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatre first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version, and release of the film is always the producers’ decision and not the actor. I have known Kartik since the beginning of his career. We have done multiple films together. He is one of the most professional actors I have worked with.”

Dhawan too issued a statement that stated, “Kartik’s intent and excitement for Shehzada is unquestionable. It’s been a joy working with him. As director and actor, we share a solid bond and nothing can come in the way of our love for the film.”

In a statement, producer Aman Gill said, “After finding out about the Hindi Version release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, we the producers, on our own, requested Manishji to not release it. Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry.”

Shah, in an interview with IndiaToday.in earlier, had said, “Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film, which would have caused Shehzada producers a loss of Rs 40 crores. It was extremely unprofessional of him.”

