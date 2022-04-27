The first schedule of filmmaker Raj Mehta's next film 'Selfiee,' starring actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, has been completed. The comedy-drama film, which also stars actresses Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, began production in March of this year.

'Selfiee' is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama 'Driving Licence,' starring actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Taking to Instagram, Mehta shared a photo of himself with his cast and crew, praising them for completing a demanding schedule in Bhopal without incident.

"What a schedule! 90 per cent of the film is done! A director is as good as his team, and was truly blessed to have a team that pulled off this fairly difficult schedule without any major hiccups! Have thanked the cast enough, it’s time to thank the backbone…the crew (sic)," the ‘Good Newwz’ director wrote.

"Everyone else on the crew that’s spent the last two months away from home for this film and gave it their all…thank you! And lastly, Bhopal…until next time! So many memories of this schedule, but for now… it's a wrap! #Gratitude (sic)," he added.

Filmmaker Lal Jr directed the original Malayalam film, which was based on a story by Sachy. It focused on a superstar (Sukumaran) who is well-known for his driving abilities but loses his licence. The problem, however, escalates as he clashes with a motor inspector (Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films, as well as Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, are producing 'Selfiee.'