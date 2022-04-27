Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Selfiee Director Raj Mehta Calls The Film's Crew Its 'Backbone'

Actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are coming up together for the remake of actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Malayalam film, ‘Driving License’.

Selfiee Director Raj Mehta Calls The Film's Crew Its 'Backbone'
Emraan Hashmi, Akshay Kumar And Raj Mehta On The Sets Of 'Selfiee' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 7:59 pm

The first schedule of filmmaker Raj Mehta's next film 'Selfiee,' starring actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, has been completed. The comedy-drama film, which also stars actresses Nushratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty, began production in March of this year.

'Selfiee' is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam comedy-drama 'Driving Licence,' starring actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Taking to Instagram, Mehta shared a photo of himself with his cast and crew, praising them for completing a demanding schedule in Bhopal without incident.

"What a schedule! 90 per cent of the film is done! A director is as good as his team, and was truly blessed to have a team that pulled off this fairly difficult schedule without any major hiccups! Have thanked the cast enough, it’s time to thank the backbone…the crew (sic)," the ‘Good Newwz’ director wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Mehta (@raj_a_mehta)

"Everyone else on the crew that’s spent the last two months away from home for this film and gave it their all…thank you! And lastly, Bhopal…until next time! So many memories of this schedule, but for now… it's a wrap! #Gratitude (sic)," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Mehta (@raj_a_mehta)

Related stories

Nushrratt Bharuccha Starts Filming For 'Selfiee'

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty Join Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Selfiee'

Akshay Kumar Starts Shooting 'Selfiee' With Emraan Hashmi

Filmmaker Lal Jr directed the original Malayalam film, which was based on a story by Sachy. It focused on a superstar (Sukumaran) who is well-known for his driving abilities but loses his licence. The problem, however, escalates as he clashes with a motor inspector (Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films, as well as Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames, are producing 'Selfiee.'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Malayalam Movie Malayalam Selfiee Remake Hindi Remake Indian Remake Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Director Filmmaker Nushratt Bharuccha Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar Diana Penty Raj Mehta Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Book Day: Here Are Five Independent Publishers Making A Mark In India

World Book Day: Here Are Five Independent Publishers Making A Mark In India

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands