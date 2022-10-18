Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
‘Rocket Gang’: Aditya Seal Steps Into The Spooky Genre

Aditya Seal will next be seen in a spooky genre in the upcoming film ‘Rocket Gang’. Check out the trailer right here.

Aditya Seal
Aditya Seal Instagram

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 9:57 pm

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 9:57 pm

This children's day, Aditya Seal steps into the spooky genre with the super entertaining and fun film, Rocket Gang. Led by Bosco Caesar and composed of a stellar cast of children of all ages, the trailer takes you through a scary journey with ups and downs. With high octane dance performances, and music that is sure to make you dance, the film is a visual treat for children and adults of all ages.

Post 2 years of a pandemic time, the ones affected the most were kids, who were forced to be indoors and go to online school, and the fun of going to the cinema's took a backseat. Therefore, a project like Rocket Gang was a must do for the versatile actor Aditya. Seal was last seen in the much acclaimed and mega successful show, Empire as Humayun and garnered rave reviews for his portrayal.

Speaking on the trailer, Aditya stated that, " I am extremely excited about Rocket Gang. It's a fun film that I am sure all kids and even their parents will enjoy. It's a proper family entertainer. The best part was shooting with such a young and vibrant cast helmed by Bosco. This is my first time experimenting in the horror spooky and comic genre, so I am looking forward to what the audiences think of this one!"

‘Rocket Gang’ is set to release on November 14.

