'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood': When Quentin Tarantino Pranked Austin Butler

Austin Butler
Austin Butler IANS

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:28 pm

Staying true to his "Elvis" character, actor Austin Butler is singing - and singing praises for filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

The reason behind the same is an incident on the sets when the legendary filmmaker pranked him on set, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The 31-year-old American star had a small role in the 2019 film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" where he played a member of Charles Manson's cult. Austin starred in the film opposite A-list stars including Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio - and went on to star in lead roles of his own including the title role in music biopic "Elvis", for which he is BAFTA nominated.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', the former Disney and Nickelodeon channel star said appearing in Quentin's controversial film - which gave a fictionalised alternative version of Charles Manson's Tate murders of the 1960s - was a dream come true.

Appearing on YouTube talk show 'Hot Ones', Austin said: "I've talked a lot about how much Quentin meant to me. It was always my dream to work with him. We're on set and he says, 'OK, we got it. We're going to do one more. You know why?' And the entire crew screams, 'Because we love making movies!' And the first time you're there, you're not in on it. So Brad, Leo, everybody is like, 'Because we love making movies!'"

Austin said Quentin's jovial approach to filmmaking has stood out for him as other experiences have lacked a sense of fun.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Quentin Tarantino Austin Butler Elvis Filmmaker Charles Manson Brad Pitt Leonardo DiCaprio
