Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'On The Verge' Cancelled After One Season, Says Julie Delpy

Actress Julie Delpy confirmed that the popular Netflix show ‘On The Verge’ has been officially cancelled for the second season.

'On The Verge' Cancelled After One Season, Says Julie Delpy
A Still From 'On The Verge' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 3:53 pm

Comedy series ‘On The Verge’ will not return for a second season, according to its creator and star Julie Delpy. The ‘Before’ film series actor shared the news in the comments section in an Instagram post on Saturday.

When a fan asked for an update on the second season, Delpy said that the show has been “cancelled”, though its distributors "forgot to announce it was cancelled". ‘On the Verge’, a Los Angeles-set series was a co-production between French TV channel Canal+ and streamer Netflix, which premiered in September of last year and ran for 12 half-hour episodes.

The show followed four female friends in their late 40s -- played by Delpy, Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones and Alexia Landeau -- who chose to use midlife not as a time of mourning their youth, but as an opportunity for personal reinvention, with the hope of finally living lives that embodied their beliefs and values.

Related stories

Before Bruce Willis, 5 Hollywood Celebs Who Publicly Discussed Their Chronic Illnesses

Cameron Diaz Reveals Facing 'Heavy Misogyny' In Hollywood

How Hollywood Celebs Have Mastered The Art Of Public Statues

Delpy also co-directed the series, which also starred Mathieu Derny, Troy Gariety, Timm Sharp and Giovanni Ribisi. Canal+ released ‘On The Verge’ in France, whereas Netflix distributed it in the rest of the world.

Delpy and Shue also served as executive producers on the series alongside Michael Gentile and Lauraine Heftler of The Film TV, Rola Bauer of Studiocanal and Olivier Gauriat of Barnstormer.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Actor/Actress Film Actor Hollywood Actor Hollywood Actress Hollywood Announcement Film Industry Film Director Film Actress Julie Delpy USA United States Of America Hollywood Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru