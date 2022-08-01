Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Moment Etched In Eternity': Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan Meet Rajinikanth

Actor R. Madhavan along with scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based, met superstar Rajinikanth and took his blessings.

Rajinikanth, R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan
Rajinikanth, R Madhavan, Nambi Narayanan IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 1:08 pm

Actor R. Madhavan along with scientist Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is based, met superstar Rajinikanth and took his blessings.

Sharing a video clip of their meeting on social media, an elated Madhavan wrote, "When you get the blessings from a one-man industry and the Legend himself in the presence of Nambi Narayanan, it's a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for your kindest words on 'Rocketry' and the affection, Rajinikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)


In the video clip, Rajinikanth is seen honouring both Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan by presenting them with silk shawls. Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan's meeting with Rajinikanth comes in the wake of the latter lauding their film on social media.

Actor Rajinikanth had lauded 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', saying everybody in general and youngsters in particular must watch it. The superstar had tweeted in Tamil, saying, "'Rocketry' - A film that everybody must watch, especially youngsters. Madhavan, in his debut attempt as director itself, has through his realistic acting and filmmaking proved that he is among the finest directors. My heartfelt thanks and congratulations to Madhavan for having given a film like this."


'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' traces the life of Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal.

The biographical drama, which was shot in multiple languages simultaneously including Hindi, Tamil and English, unveils the truth behind the mystery.

Madhavan, who plays Nambi Narayanan in the film, has also directed, produced and written it.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan Rajinikanth ISRO Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Movies Biopic
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: All Eyes On Amit Panghal, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Live Updates: All Eyes On Amit Panghal, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics