‘Koffee With Karan 7’: Varun Dhawan Says Arjun Kapoor Flirts With Women Online, Anil Kapoor Quips ‘Uska Break-Up Ho Jayega’

Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, who recently shared screen space as father-son duo in ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’, were the latest guests to grace the couch of Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’. As expected, the two made several revelations about their acting journeys and personal lives. During the episode, Varun also trolled his close friend Arjun Kapoor.

When Karan asked Varun during the rapid fire round as to which Bollywood celebrity ‘brags the most’, Varun named Arjun. Hearing the same, Anil quipped that he shouldn’t be saying such things about his nephew, to which Varun said, Shaukeen aadmi hai (He’s a man of culture).” Arjun was also termed as ‘a gossip monger and a flirt’ by Varun.

Anil Kapoor was shocked at what Varun was saying, but the latter did not stop there. He said, “Arjun karta hai flirt kabhi kabhi (Arjun flirts occasionally).” To which a surprised Karan said, “Really? Is he sliding into people’s DMs?” Varun replied, “Once in a while, it’s all fine.” Karan quickly mentioned how he’d ‘heard’ this as well.

After hearing so many revelations, a concerned Anil said, “Uska break-up ho jayega (He might have a breakup now),” hinting at his relationship with Malaika Arora. However, Varun asserted, “Nahi nahi, woh nahi hoga (No, that won’t happen).” He even made amends by praising Arjun as an actor, but Karan said he would cut this bit out. “Don’t make it up now, uski baja bhi raha hai aur…” Anil said.

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ streams every Thursday at 12 am exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.