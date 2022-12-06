Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Just A Conversation With You Makes My Day': Remo D'Souza To Amitabh Bachchan

Home Art & Entertainment

'Just A Conversation With You Makes My Day': Remo D'Souza To Amitabh Bachchan

Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza, in a video message on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', says he always enjoys working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and even just a conversation with him makes his day special.

Remo D'Souza
'Just A Conversation With You Makes My Day': Remo D'Souza To Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 5:49 pm

Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza, in a video message on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', says he always enjoys working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and even just a conversation with him makes his day special.

He says: "Some of my best work has been working with you sir. Whenever I work with you, it's always close to my heart. Whenever I meet you or talk to you, I have a great day."

He also speaks to his ardent fan and admirer 11-year-old Anvishaa Tyagi from Vasai, Maharashtra, who took over the hotseat as part of 'KBC Juniors' special episode and he gives her best wishes for playing well on the show.

He adds: "I hope you play well. You will do well; I know that for sure. The choreographer then talks about how he found Anvishaa online in the lockdown and found her dancing skills amazing and called her 'shining star' She is very talented and extremely sharp."

Furthermore, Big B shares some acting tips with Anvishaa. He advises her to take a new mobile and stand in front of a camera and record her act, poetry and dialogue as she will get an idea to improvise while looking at her recordings again.

He also tells her about how dance is a major part of the movies and especially today, how dance steps can make movies viral enough for people to go and watch it in the theatres. He says that she has chosen the right guru or teacher as Remo is a fabulous choreographer.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Remo D'Souza Amitabh Bachchan KBC Season 14
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop