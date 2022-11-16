Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Passing Of Pet Golden Retriever

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of his pet dog and even penned an emotional note on Wednesday.

Big B took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself holding a dog, a golden retriever, when he was just a puppy.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Humare ek chote se dost; kaam ke shan! Fir yeh badhe ho jaate hai, aur ek din chor ke chale jaate hai. (Our little friend. Then he grew up and one day, left us)."

He did not share the name of his pet on his post.

On the work front, Amitabh's latest release is 'Uunchaai' directed by Sooraj Barjatiya. It also stars Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa and Parineeti Chopra.

He is now gearing up for 'Project K', which stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.