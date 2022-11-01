'Heartstopper' Star Kit Connor Says He's Been 'Forced' To Come Out' As Bisexual

'Heartstopper' star Kit Connor came out as bisexual amid accusations of queerbaiting and slammed his critics for "forcing an 18 year old to out himself" in response to the hurtful allegations.



On October 31, the star called out social media users who had been accusing him of queerbaiting, a term used to describe people who lean into suspicion that they may be queer in hopes of attracting attention and publicity, reports eonline.com.



In a tweet, Connor slammed the allegations and wrote: "i'm bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself."



The British actor, who plays Nick Nelson, a teen coming to terms with his sexuality, on 'Heartstopper', also noted, "I think some of you missed the point of the show. bye."



Connor's tweet comes five months after he confronted the allegations online.



"Twitter is so funny man," he tweeted on May 2. "Apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do."



Later that month, 'His Dark Materials' alum called the queerbaiting accusations "mean" and defended his choice to keep his sexuality private.



"I'm perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but... I'm not too big on labels and things like that," he shared on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast. "I don't feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly."



Connor also said that it was "strange" for people to make speculations about him and his Heartstopper co-star Joe Locke, who also plays a queer character.



"To start speculating about our sexualities and pressuring us to come out when maybe we're not ready," he continued, "I feel like that's a very interesting, slightly problematic assumption to make."



Amid the accusations, Connor had announced in September that he was stepping away from Twitter.



"This is a silly silly app," he tweeted on September 12, "bit bored of it now, deleting twitter."