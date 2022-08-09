'Harry Potter' Actor Chris Rankin Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend

Actor Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, has announced his engagement to his girlfriend of six years, costume designer Ness Beecroft.

The actor shared the news on his Instagram page.

"Happy News! I asked @nessa_beecroft if she fancied upgrading to fiancee, and she seemed ok with the idea," Rankin captioned a photo of the couple as Beecroft showed off her engagement ring.

The actor starred as Percy Weasley, the stickler prefect of the Gryffindor house and later Head Boy of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, and the elder brother of identical twins Fred and George (James and Oliver Phelps), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Ginny (Bonnie Wright).

Rankin is also known for hosting 'The Magical World of Harry Potter Concert Tour' and the TV mini-series "The Rotters' Club".