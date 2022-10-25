Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Gali Guleiyan': Manoj Bajpayee's Most Challenging Role Ever To Be Released Soon On Amazon Prime Video

Manoj Bajpayee has announced that his 2017 psychological drama film ‘Gali Guleiyan’ will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

'Gali Guleiyan'
'Gali Guleiyan' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 4:45 pm

Manoj Bajpayee has announced that his 2017 psychological drama film ‘Gali Guleiyan’ will soon be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The National Award winner shared the news in a post on Twitter on Monday night.

"I couldn't have thought of a better day than today to share that our film ‘Gali Gulieyan’ is releasing on an OTT, coming soon on Amazon Prime. One of the most challenging roles I have ever played," Bajpayee wrote.

Directed and produced by Dipesh Jain, the movie is about a man (Bajpayee) trapped within the walls and alleys of Old Delhi and his own mind, who attempts to break free to find a human connection.

Titled ‘In The Shadows’ in English, ‘Gali Guleiyan’ premiered at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival in 2017 and was also screened at the MAMI Film Festival, Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Atlanta Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival.

Released in Indian theatres on September 7, 2018, the movie also starred Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami in pivotal roles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Gali Guleiyan Prime Minister Of India Amazon Prime Video Prime Video New Release Prime Video Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Video Rental Bollywood Actor/Actress Manoj Bajpayee Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film