Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Friends’ Star Jennifer Aniston’s Dad, John Aniston, Star Of 'Days Of Our Lives,' Dies At 89

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

Jennifer Aniston With Her Father John Aniston
Jennifer Aniston With Her Father John Aniston Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 8:38 pm

John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor's daughter posted a tribute to him Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died Friday, Veteran's Day. John Aniston served in the U.S. Navy.

“Sweet papa…? John Anthony Aniston,” Jennifer Aniston wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now?”

John Aniston's acting credits included “Search for Tomorrow,” “The West Wing” and “Gilmore Girls.” But he was best-known for his long-running role on “Days of Our Lives” as family patriarch Victor Kiriakis, the former drug lord who goes on to found the powerful Titan Industries.

In 2017, his work on “Days of Our Lives” brought him an Emmy nomination for best supporting actor in a drama series. Earlier this year, he was presented a lifetime achievement Emmy, with Jennifer Aniston honouring him via video.

“It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad,” Jennifer Aniston said at the time.

“John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century.”

John Aniston was born Yannis Anastassakis in Crete, Greece, and emigrated with his family to Pennsylvania when he was a child.

Related stories

Jennifer Aniston Is 'Relieved ' After Her IVF Journey

Matthew Perry Recalls Letting Go Of His Feelings For Jennifer Aniston

Matthew Perry Says It Was Scary When Jennifer Aniston Called Him Out For Alcohol Abuse

A theatre major at Pennsylvania State University, he began his professional acting career in the 1960s, with early roles in “Combat!”, “I Spy” and “The Virginian.”

Aniston was married twice, most recently to Sherry Rooney. He had two children, Jennifer and Alexander Aniston, and a stepson, John Melick.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Friends Days Of Our Lives Jennifer Aniston John Aniston
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

Disney Plans To Freeze Hiring, Sack Employees Amid Economic Instability: Report

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters

COP27: Developing Countries Jointly Resist India’s Inclusion In List Of Historical Polluters