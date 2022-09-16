‘Dream Girl 2’ Teaser Out! Ananya Panday To Star Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana; Film To Release On Eid 2023

'Dream Girl’, which was released in 2019, proved to be a hit, and was loved by the audience and critics alike. Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann Khurrana, it saw the actor in the role of a hotline caller, who would change his voice into that of a female called ‘Pooja’.

Now adding to the excitement, ‘Dream Girl 2’ is already on the floors and Ananya Panday took to her Instagram and shared that she will headline the film alongside Ayushmann. In the teaser shared by her, the film’s star cast is also revealed and it includes Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav.

Ananya captioned the post, “Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par.” She used the hashtags #DreamGirl2 is in cinemas on 29th June 2023.” Check it out here:

The teaser starts with a person saying, “Bollywood ko nazar lag gayi hai.” (Bollywood has got evil's eye). To which Ayushmann quips, “Haan bhai, DVD pe chala raha hoon fir bhi nhi chal rahi, isliye Mathura aaya hoon.” (Yes brother, I am playing a movie on DVD and still it is not working, hence I came to Mathura.). Soon, we see Ananya making her entry and Ayushmann claims that she is the ‘Pooja’ he is talking about.

Well, we cannot be more excited!

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen next in ‘Doctor G’, in the role of a gynaecologist. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah, and Sheeba Chaddha. Ananya, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Liger’, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. She has ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the pipeline.