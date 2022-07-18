Monday, Jul 18, 2022
'Doctor Strange' Director Showers Praise On 'RRR', Calls It 'Outrageous Roller Coaster Of A Movie'

American filmmaker Scott Derrickson, known for directing the Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer "Doctor Strange", says he watched S S Rajamouli's blockbuster movie "RRR" with his family to ring in his 56th birthday.

Scott Derrickson
Updated: 18 Jul 2022 5:15 pm

The director, who turned a year older on July 16, said he loved watching the period action drama which he described as a "roller coaster of a movie".

"To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it," Derrickson, also known for "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" and "The Black Phone", wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Production house of DVV Entertainment, the banner behind "RRR", quote-tweeted the director's post and thanked him for his kind words.

"From the director of Doctor Strange... Thank you Scott :) #RRRMovie," the makers replied on Sunday.

Derrickson had also written highly about 2017's "Baahubali: The Conclusion", another Rajamouli film.

"RRR", which was released in theatres in March, has been garnering international acclaim since its digital premiere on ZEE5 (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada) and Netflix (Hindi version) in May.

Previously, the who's who of Hollywood such as "Doctor Strange" writer C Robert Cargill, "Dune" writer Jon Spaihts, and Christopher Miller, known for "21 Jump Street", also showered praise on the pan-India big-screen spectacle.

"RRR" follows the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century - Alluri Sitarama, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

The film, which has collected more than Rs 1,000 crore at the global box office, is Rajamouli's third consecutive blockbuster after "Baahubali: The Beginning" (2015) and its sequel, "Baahubali: The Conclusion". 

[With Inputs From PTI]

