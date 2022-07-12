Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
'Doctor Strange', 'Dune' Writer Jon Spaihts Heaps Praise On 'RRR'

Screenwriter and author Jon Spaihts, who has famously penned the scripts for the 2016 superhero film 'Doctor Strange' and Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi movie 'Dune' is heavily impressed with Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's epic period drama 'RRR', which stars Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 4:20 pm

Screenwriter and author Jon Spaihts, who has famously penned the scripts for the 2016 superhero film 'Doctor Strange' and Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi movie 'Dune' is heavily impressed with Indian filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli's epic period drama 'RRR', which stars Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Jon took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film. Showering praise, he tweeted with the film's still: "Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later (sic)."

The movie team has shared the same with the world through their social media handle. Not just Jon Spaihts, but several known Hollywood celebs have been lauding the film for its content, ever since it started streaming on Netflix.

Earlier in June, Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill watched the movie and shared his review on Twitter. Sharing his reaction to the period drama, Cargill wrote: "Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) and I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member."

He also described RRR as "the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen." Cargill added that he was quite certain that he was going to watch the movie once again with his partner.

RRR opened in theatres worldwide on March 25 this year. It is set in colonial India and narrates a fictional story of two freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem, a tribal rebel leader played by Jr NTR, and Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram, who infiltrates the British police forces for a coveted mission.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Art & Entertainment
