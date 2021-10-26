Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Is All Praise For Denis Villeneuve's ‘Dune’

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has praised the latest science-fiction movie, ‘Dune’ by director Denis Villeneuve. The two have quite a similar approach and bent of mind when it comes to filmmaking.

Christopher Nolan Is All Praise For Denis Villeneuve's ‘Dune’
Denis Villeneuve And Christopher Nolan | Instagram

Trending

Christopher Nolan Is All Praise For Denis Villeneuve's ‘Dune’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T19:44:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 7:44 pm

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan praised director Denis Villeneuve's newest science-fiction epic, ‘Dune’. ‘Dune’ was recently released in cinemas, receiving generally positive reviews from crowds and reviewers and making a tremendous box-office haul despite its simultaneous premiere on HBO Max. Villeneuve is most recognised for his work in ‘Sicario’, ‘Prisoners’, and ‘Arrival’, and is widely regarded as one of today's most unique, ambitious, and creative directors.

The film ‘Dune’, based on writer Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name, follows the narrative of Paul Atreides (actor Timothée Chalamet), the scion of a royal family who journeys to the most perilous planet in the cosmos to obtain a sought-after resource and assure his people's future. The movie also stars actors Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin in addition to Chalamet. The huge popularity of 'Dune' has already sparked speculation about a possible sequel.

According to The Director's Cut podcast (via IndieWire), writer/director Christopher Nolan is a fan of Villeneuve's latest movie. Nolan, the director of 'Inception', 'Interstellar', and 'The Dark Knight', is widely recognised for his appreciation of the theatre experience and his preference for actual effects over CGI. He admits to having watched 'Dune' multiple times and lauds the film's seamless blend of physical and computer elements. Nolan praises Villeneuve's attention to detail and the film's massive size, claiming that he discovers new aspects of the movie with each viewing. 

Nolan said, “It’s one of the most seamless marriages of live action photography and computer generated visual effects that I’ve seen. It’s very, very compelling at every turn. [Villeneuve's] entire team did an absolute incredible job. I think this film is going to introduce a whole new generation of fans to 'Dune' who have never read the book or encourage fans to go read the book. I think it’s an incredible piece of work. I’ve had the luxury of seeing it a couple times now, and each time I watch it I discover new things, new details to the world. The way in which it’s made is for the big screen. It’s a real pleasure and a real gift to film fans everywhere.”

As filmmakers, Villeneuve and Nolan appear to have many parallels, with both presumably enjoying the large-scale science-fiction narratives. Both filmmakers tackle large topics on great budgets, with Nolan's most recent movie, 'Tenet', a convoluted story involving massive heists and time going backwards. While 'Tenet' was a box-office flop owing to the pandemic last year, Villeneuve is no stranger to box-office disappointments, with 'Blade Runner 2049', an equally complex (and expensive) effort, becoming too esoteric for average audiences.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Given the two filmmakers' similarities, as well as their common appreciation of the movie theatre experience and viewing films on the large screen, it's no wonder that Nolan admires Villeneuve's work. Both filmmakers are attempting to offer moviegoers a reason to return to movie theatres, an industry that has suffered severely in the previous year and a half as a result of the pandemic. If any viewers were on the fence about watching 'Dune', a recommendation from Nolan could be just what they need to get them to their local theatre to see Villeneuve's newest science-fiction epic.

'Dune' is now in cinemas and available on HBO Max.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Christopher Nolan Denis Villeneuve Mumbai Hollywood Film Director Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Esha Gupta Stormed Out Of A Film Set After The Director Abused Her

Ieshaan Sehgaal Says He Has Been Wrongfully Portrayed By Rajiv Adatia; Says He Is A Straight Man

Nitu Chandra: After ‘Never Back Down – Revolt’, I Have Two More Hollywood Projects

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style

Katrina Kaif Quashes Rumours Of Her December Wedding To Vicky Kaushal

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement