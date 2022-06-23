Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up On Playing Different Versions Of Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios' film 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness', featuring English actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up On Playing Different Versions Of Doctor Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch As Doctor Strange Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 4:43 pm

English star Benedict Cumberbatch has talked about playing various versions of his beloved character Doctor Strange in 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness'. He called it odd as stand-ins or stunt doubles were used as a "sort of markers".

While playing different versions of Doctor Strange was exciting for Cumberbatch, he also admitted that it was challenging.

"I literally have one scene with another version of myself, a very crucial scene near the end, where we meet Sinister Strange, as we nicknamed him. It's complicated. It's hard. It's a very odd day at the office.

"You're working with somebody else's stand-in or a stunt double. And you're having to remember your performance even though you're using them as a sort of marker for where they are, where you were. It's very odd. But it's something through the post and everything else that we've managed to finesse and get right. And it's fun," said Cumberbatch.



Directed by Sam Raimi, the film is a sequel to 2016's 'Doctor Strange', which introduced Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange. In the film, Doctor Strange's new adventure begins when Cumberbatch meets America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a unique teenager who can open doorways from one universe to the other.

Along with Cumberbatch and Gomez, 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' features an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Sheila Atim, Adam Hugill with Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness' is airing on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Doctor Strange Helped Kevin Feige To Expand Marvel Cinematic Universe

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Film To Stream On Disney+Hotstar

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Doctor Strange Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Benedict Cumberbatch Marvel Studios Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel Entertainment Disney+Hotstar Benedict Cumberbatch
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study