Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Delhi Crime' Is A Reflection Of Our Passion For Storytelling: Shefali Shah

Actor Shefali Shah is back with season two of her critically-acclaimed show "Delhi Crime", a project that gave her the "super special" character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah Instagram: @shefalishahofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 12:04 am

Actor Shefali Shah is back with season two of her critically-acclaimed show "Delhi Crime", a project that gave her the "super special" character of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

Streaming service Netflix on Monday released the official trailer of the new season which sees DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shah) spearhead another crucial investigation with her team -- newly promoted Neeti Singh (Rasika Duggal) and Vartika's right-hand man Bhupendra Singh aka Bhupi (Rajesh Tailang).

Shah said the show's sophomore chapter will explore the "human and vulnerable side" of its characters. 

"I love every character I’ve played but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I’m so proud of the role and 'Delhi Crime' as a show. It’s my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it's fulfilling to portray roles like these.

"This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, 'Delhi Crime' is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can't wait for the audience to  watch it," the 49-year-old actor, who currently stars in Alia Bhatt-led "Darlings", said in a statement.

The second season, which will debut on Netflix on August 26, follows a series of ghastly murders in Delhi that keeps Chaturvedi and her team on their toes.

"With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, Madam Sir is forced to make some tough choices. Will the Delhi Police force manage to track down these ruthless criminals in time?" the official plotline for season two read.

Related stories

‘Delhi Crime Season 2’ Trailer: Shefali Shah Aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Is Back, Tries To Nab An Ominous Serial Killer 

From Mousy Trainee To Confident Cop: Rasika Dugal On 'Delhi Crime' Season 2

Awesome Twosome: 'Delhi Crime', 'Jamtara', 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2 Announced

Much like its first season, which won the best drama series honour at the 48th International Emmy Awards in 2020, the upcoming installment is also inspired by true events.

Filmmaker Richie Mehta, who directed the first season, is attached as the creator of season two.

Tanuj Chopra is the showrunner and director of the second season, which is penned by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup and Ensia Mirza.

Chopra said 'Delhi Crime' season two will investigate the moral code of the Delhi Police.

"DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We’ll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices... be it procedural or emotional," he added.

Actors Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma round out the cast.

Virat Basoya and Samyuktha Chawla Shaikh have written the dialogues.

SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan, and Film Karavan are the producers.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Delhi Crime Storytelling Shefali Shah Netflix Vartika Chaturvedi Rasika Dugal Rajesh Tailang Alia Bhatt
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Kidmabi Srikanth Enter Semis - In Pics

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020

Brave New World: Paradigm Shift In Indian Education System After NEP 2020