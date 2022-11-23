‘Custody’ Poster: Naga Chaitanya Fights Against All Odds In The First Look Of His Bilingual Project ‘NC 22’ 

Naga Chaitanya’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual project under the direction of leading filmmaker Venkat Prabhu went on floors a couple of months back. It was tentatively titled ‘NC22’, and features Krithi Shetty as the female lead. ‘NC 22’ is one of the most expensive films in the career Naga Chaitanya.

Now, on the occasion of the actor’s 36th birthday on 23 November, the makers unveiled a special surprise for fans by sharing the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya in a ferocious avatar. The makers have also locked the intriguing title ‘Custody’ for the film.

Going by the first look poster, the film will see Naga Chaitanya as a honest and determined police officer ‘Shiva,’ who stands tall against all odds to be the change he wishes to see. It appears that he must fight his own system for something he believes and stands for.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film in prestigious manner under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Venkat Prabhu is presenting Chay in an entirely new avatar that is both impressive and exciting.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast and brilliant technical team. While Arvind Swami is playing the antagonist role, Priyamani will be seen in a powerful role. The film also stars Sampath Raj, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, among others.

The legendary father-son duo Maestro, Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Little Maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja, are all set to tune the songs. Pavan Kumar will be presenting this ambitious project. Abburi Ravi Penning the dialogues while SR Kathir is handling the cinematography.