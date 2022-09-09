'Brahmastra' First Day Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Film Likely To Earn Rs 25 Cr

'Brahmastra', the dream project of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is here and as the advance booking of the film has already created records, trade analysts are predicting that the fantasy adventure film is going to break the deadlock of the Hindi Cinema at the box office. They also say that the film is likely to be the biggest opener this year.

The advance booking sales for the film began a few days ago and it has already sold over 2 lakh tickets. Producer and film business expert Girish Johar, speaking with News18, said that Brahmastra could witness a box office collection of Rs 23 to Rs 25 crore on day 1. The collection would surpass Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s Rs 14 crore opening day collection.

“The film is tracking quite well. Disney is going all out to release the film on more than 5000 screens across the country and 3000 screens overseas. It is going to release on over 8000 screens across languages so it clearly shows the confidence level of the studio backing the project. The buzz is also positive," he tells the publication and adds that the boycott calls won’t matter if the content is good.

“I am hoping it will be the biggest start for 2022, in terms of Hindi content. Given the box office is dynamic, I would peg the film would open to Rs 23 and Rs 25 crores," he said. Johar added that if the film has positive word of mouth, the film could record a collection of over Rs 30 crore.

Theatre chains PVR and INOX have already revealed that they’ve respectively sold over 1 lakh tickets of Brahmastra in the advance booking stage. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared, “‘BRAHMĀSTRA’ ADVANCE BOOKING: FANTASTIC RESPONSE… #Brahmāstra advance booking status… *OFFICIAL STATEMENT* from #Inox… Expect a BIGGG START at the #BO." He also revealed that INOX has sold over 1,25,000 tickets whereas PVR recorded over 2 lakh ticket sales on Thursday.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and it's a three-part franchise planned for the film.