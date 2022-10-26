Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Recovers From Dengue, Returns To Host New Episode Of The Reality Show

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to hosting the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode after recovering from dengue. The episode will also see Katrina Kaif along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar coming as celebrity guests in 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 7:07 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to hosting the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode after recovering from dengue. The episode will also see Katrina Kaif along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar coming as celebrity guests in 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Last week Karan Johar was seen hosting the weekend ka vaar episode because Salman Khan was down with dengue.

Salman will be interacting with the contestants and analysing their entire week's activities. Katrina and the entire cast will be promoting their film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Contestants who are nominated for this week include Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have already been evicted from 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer are seen having an argument as he took her name during the nomination task. Apart from this Abdu Rozik is seen talking about friendship and the housemates will be seen fighting with each other over the captaincy tasks.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Actor/Actress Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actress Film Actress Indian Actress Indian Actor Film Actor Bollywood Actor Film Film Director Filmmaker Films Film Industry Salman Khan Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back