Yas Island in Abu Dhabi Has Roped In Ranveer Singh As Brand Ambassador

An epic visual treat, the campaign draws the audience into Ranveer’s action-packed holiday to Yas Island as he visits the destination’s most iconic landmark

One of the waterparks in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi Shutterstock

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 2:27 pm

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations has launched a viral marketing campaign, ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ with Bollywood’s boundary-pushing star, Ranveer Singh, targeting consumers from India. Translating as ‘Yas Is Special’, the mesmerizing video follows Ranveer on an electrifying journey throughout Yas Island, showcasing the destination’s plethora of attractions, diversity of offerings and the warm Yas Island welcome.  

An epic visual treat, the campaign draws the audience into Ranveer’s action-packed holiday to Yas Island as he visits the destination’s most iconic landmarks, from interacting with Batman at Warner Bros. World™️ Abu Dhabi, to chasing waves at Yas Waterworld, to riding the fastest rollercoster in the world at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Continuing the adventure, the film shows what an elevated holiday experience Yas Island can offer discerning travellers as Ranveer literally flies through the air at adventure hub CLYMB™️ Abu Dhabi.

The colourful modern Bollywood campaign is styled in the format of music video, with Ranveer singing and dancing his way across the island. Away from the high-speed adventures of driving racing cars on the Formula 1 track, Ranveer also has time to enjoy a shopping splurge at Yas Mall, dine at trendy restaurant Iris, summersaulting at Yas Marina Circuit, before squeezing in a round of golf at Yas Links. 

Liam Findlay, CEO of Experience Hub, Yas Island said, “We are proud of our partnership with Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador as he exudes the dynamic attitude of Yas Island which we believe comes across in the ‘Yas Hai Khaas’ video. Our collaboration with Bollywood superstar, Ranveer Singh, enables us to highlight Yas Island as one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment destinations, full of vibrancy and non-stop energy. With its entertaining depiction of Yas Island’s award-wining theme-parks, record-breaking attractions and legendary hospitality across hotels, dining and retail, we hope this campaign inspires viewers to visit Yas Island with family and friends very soon, because Yas truly is Khaas, just like Ranveer Singh.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Ranveer Singh said, “Yas Island is such a spectacular destination and I had a great time shooting the video! I am delighted to be the destination’s brand ambassador and I hope vacationers get to enjoy Yas Island as I have. Whether you travel as a family, with your friends or a significant other, get ready for one of the most exhilarating trips, only at Yas Island.”

The music video can be watched on Yas Island’s social media pages: Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

For more information, visit: www.yasisland.com.

