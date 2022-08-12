Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ZIM Vs IND: VVS Laxman To Coach India Against Zimbabwe In Three-Match ODI Series In Harare

India are scheduled to play Zimbabwe in three ODIs on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare. VVS Laxman had coached India in their T20 series against Ireland earlier this year.

VVS Laxman is currently the National Cricket Academy head in Bengaluru.
VVS Laxman is currently the National Cricket Academy head in Bengaluru. Twitter (@VVSLaxman281)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 9:47 pm

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman will be India’s acting head coach for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe as there is only a short turnaround time between the series and the Asia Cup 2022 starting on August 27 in the UAE, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Friday. (More Cricket News)

“Yes, VVS Laxman will be in charge of the Indian team in Zimbabwe for the three-match ODI series. It's not like Rahul Dravid is taking a break. The ODI series in Zimbabwe finishes on August 22 and Dravid along with Indian team will reach the UAE on August 23.

“Since there is little gap between the two events, Laxman will be in charge of the Indian squad in Zimbabwe,” BCCI secretary Shah told PTI on Friday. “Since only KL and Hooda are there with the ODI squad in Zimbabwe, it was only logical that the head coach would be with the T20 squad.”

The three ODIs in Zimbabwe will be played in Harare on August 18, 20 and 22. Shah also informed that KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda will directly fly from Dubai to Harare as they are part of the Asia Cup 2022 squad.

Related stories

ZIM Vs IND: Regis Chakabva To Lead Zimbabwe Against India

ZIM Vs IND: KL Rahul Declared Fit By BCCI Medical Team, To Lead India In Zimbabwe

The convention in BCCI has been that second string or A teams have always been monitored by the head of the NCA and hence Laxman will be with the Indian squad when the first team is on assignment elsewhere.

When the Indian team was in UK in June-July, Laxman was with the T20 squad in Ireland when Dravid was with the Test squad in England. KL Rahul is making a comeback in the national squad after recuperating from sports hernia surgery.

He was initially not supposed to be a part of the Zimbabwe squad but since the medical team has deemed him fit, he is going to be with the team for the three ODIs, which will be good practice for him ahead of the big-ticket Asia Cup 2022.

Tags

Sports Cricket India’s Tour Of Zimbabwe 2022 India National Cricket Team Zimbabwe National Cricket Team VVS Laxman Rahul Dravid Jay Shah Kl Rahul Deepak Hooda BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read