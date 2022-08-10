Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ZIM Vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe For Consolation Win

Zimbabwe also won the T20 series 2-1 for their first ever 20-over series win over a top-tier team.

Zimbabwe had already clinched the series but were bowled out for 151 while chasing Bangladesh's 256/9.
Zimbabwe had already clinched the series but were bowled out for 151 while chasing Bangladesh's 256/9. Photo: ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 10:51 pm

A batting-friendly pitch still proved too much trouble for Zimbabwe as Bangladesh got a 105-run consolation win in their third and final one-day international on Wednesday.

Scorecard | As It Happened | Cricket News

Zimbabwe had already clinched the series by winning the first two games but was bowled out for 151 at Harare Sports Club in 32.2 overs while chasing Bangladesh's 256-9.

Opener Anamul Haque made 76 from 71 balls for Bangladesh and No. 6 Afif Hossain was 85 not out from 81 to set up the visitors' total.

Related stories

ZIM Vs BAN, 2nd T20: Mosaddek Hossain’s 5/20 Helps Bangladesh Beat Zimbabwe By Seven Wickets

ZIM vs BAN: Zimbabwe Fight Back To Level Series Against Bangladesh

ZIM vs BAN: Zimbabwe Fight Back To Level Series Against Bangladesh

It wasn't a big score on a normally batting-friendly pitch but the hosts didn't take advantage.

Zimbabwe lost wickets in the first and second overs, and two more in the sixth over, to slip to 18-4.

At 83-9, Zimbabwe's last two batters rallied with a 68-run stand — the second-best partnership of the match — as Richard Ngarava made 34 not out and Victor Nyauchi scored 26.

The late surge was entertaining but Zimbabwe easily fell short.

Bangladesh's tour was still a success for Zimbabwe under new coach Dave Houghton, who was brought in for another spell in charge after Zimbabwe lost six straight ODI and T20 games at home against Afghanistan in June.

Zimbabwe secured its first ODI series over a fellow top-tier team since 2017 when it chased down 291 in the second ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday. It also won the T20 series 2-1 for its first-ever 20-over series win over a top-tier team.

Tags

Sports Cricket Bangladesh's Tour Of Zimbabwe Harare Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Bangladesh National Cricket Team Anamul Haque Afif Hossain Victor Nyauchi Richard Ngarava Dave Houghton
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read