Wimbledon 2022: Harmony Tan Thrashes Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 To Enter Fourth Round

Harmony Tan is making her Wimbledon debut. The unseeded Frenchwoman next face either Coco Gauff or Amanda Anisimova.

France's Harmony Tan returns to Britain's Katie Boulter during their Wimbledon 2022, third round match. AP Photo

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 6:13 pm

Whether her opponents are tournament favorites or crowd favorites, Harmony Tan keeps knocking them out of Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)

First there was Serena Williams, a seven-time champion at the All England Club. Then came 32nd-seeded Sara Sorribes Tormo. On Saturday, it was British player Katie Boulter.

“I think I like grass,” said Tan, who won three straight matches at a tournament for the first time in her career. “I really like to play with some slice, volley, everything with my game.”

The unseeded Frenchwoman is making her debut at the All England Club. She has played at the French Open four times, reaching the second round once. She also played at this year's Australian Open and again reached the second round. At the U.S. Open, she lost in the first round in 2018 in her only appearance at Flushing Meadows.

On Saturday, Tan beat Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on No. 2 Court. She never faced a break point in the match and converted five of the 10 she earned.

Tan's debut at Wimbledon came on Day 2 of the tournament on Centre Court, the biggest stadium on the grounds. That's where she eliminated Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, in three sets.

“It was really emotional for the first round against Serena, and after it was just play match for match,” Tan said on court. “Today was really good tennis. I don't know why, but ... it depends (on) the day.”

Tan will next face either Coco Gauff or Amanda Anisimova. The two Americans will face each other in Saturday's first match on Centre Court.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek was scheduled to face Alize Cornet on No. 1 Court. Swiatek is the top-seeded player at Wimbledon and has won 37 straight matches.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was scheduled to follow Gauff and Anisimova on Centre Court. Then Rafael Nadal, another two-time champion at the All England Club, was to play Lorenzo Sonego in the main stadium after that.

