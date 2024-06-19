Sports

MLB: Willie Mays Passes Away Aged 93 - In Pics

Willie Mays, the electrifying “Say Hey Kid” whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball’s greatest and most beloved players, has died. He was 93. Mays’ family and the San Francisco Giants jointly announced Tuesday night he had died earlier in the afternoon in the Bay Area. The center fielder, who began his professional career in the Negro Leagues in 1948, was baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer. He was voted into the Hall in 1979, his first year of eligibility, and in 1999 followed only Babe Ruth on The Sporting News’ list of the game’s top stars. The Giants retired his uniform number, 24, and set their AT&T Park in San Francisco on Willie Mays Plaza.

Obit Willie Mays Baseball | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro observes a moment of silence for former MLB player Willie Mays before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Royals in Oakland, California.

1/7
Statue of Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays
Statue of Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu

San Francisco Giants fan Stephanie Sweeney leaves flowers at the statue of Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays outside of Oracle Park in San Francisco. Mays, the electrifying "Say Hey Kid" whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died, according to a joint announcement by his family and the team Tuesday.

2/7
Photo: AP/Nam Y. Huh

Fans stand for a moment of silence for former MLB player Willie Mays during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago.

3/7
Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu

Flowers, candles and other items are placed at the statue of Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays outside of Oracle Park in San Francisco.

4/7
Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

A note and a beer rest at former MLB player Willie Mays' statue outside Oracle Park in San Francisco.

5/7
Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

At Willie Mays' statue outside Oracle Park, San Francisco Giants' fan Nicholas Matson tips his cap as he reacts to the death of the Hall of Famer in San Francisco.

6/7
| Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Flowers rest at former MLB player Willie Mays' feet on the Hall of Famer's statue outside Oracle Park after his death in San Francisco.

7/7
Photo: Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

San Francisco Giants' fans Ariel Benlevi, center, and Becca Sweetland react to the death of former MLB player Willie Mays at his statue outside Oracle Park, in San Francisco.

