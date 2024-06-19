Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro observes a moment of silence for former MLB player Willie Mays before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Royals in Oakland, California.
San Francisco Giants fan Stephanie Sweeney leaves flowers at the statue of Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays outside of Oracle Park in San Francisco. Mays, the electrifying "Say Hey Kid" whose singular combination of talent, drive and exuberance made him one of baseball's greatest and most beloved players, has died, according to a joint announcement by his family and the team Tuesday.
Fans stand for a moment of silence for former MLB player Willie Mays during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs in Chicago.
Flowers, candles and other items are placed at the statue of Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays outside of Oracle Park in San Francisco.
A note and a beer rest at former MLB player Willie Mays' statue outside Oracle Park in San Francisco.
At Willie Mays' statue outside Oracle Park, San Francisco Giants' fan Nicholas Matson tips his cap as he reacts to the death of the Hall of Famer in San Francisco.
Flowers rest at former MLB player Willie Mays' feet on the Hall of Famer's statue outside Oracle Park after his death in San Francisco.
San Francisco Giants' fans Ariel Benlevi, center, and Becca Sweetland react to the death of former MLB player Willie Mays at his statue outside Oracle Park, in San Francisco.