Who Is Tim Walz: American Football Coach-Turned-Politician Now Kamala Harris' Running Mate

His ascent to the post of Harris' running mate has sparked people's interest in Walz's coaching career. Here is a look at who Tim Walz is and how coach Walz, who could soon become VP Walz, performed at the helm of school teams

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reacts during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.
Tim Walz is set to be in Kamala Harris' corner as she takes on Donald Trump later this year in the United States Presidential elections. (More Sports News)

Earlier this month, American vice president Harris, who is bidding for a promotion to the President's post, chose Walz as her running mate. Before beginning his hugely successful political career, the 60-year-old was a football coach.

His ascent to the post of Harris' running mate has sparked people's interest in Walz's coaching career. Here is a look at who Tim Walz is and how coach Walz, who could soon become VP Walz, performed at the helm of school teams.

Who is Tim Walz?

Tim Walz,60, is currently the governor of the US state of Minnesota. Walz was the member of the US House of Representative from 2007 till 2019, the year when he became Minnesota's governor.

Walz was born in Nebraska and as per a BBC report his father's encouragement helped him get enlisted in the Army National Guard at 17.

He would serve in the volunteer force for 24 years before taking to teaching and coaching American football.

Tim Walz as coach

Walz started his coaching career at the Alliance High School in his home state of Nebraska. After some time there, he moved to Minnesota, his wife's home state, in 1996.

At Minnesota, Walz joined the Mankato West High School in both teaching and American football coaching roles.

Walz was a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Mankato West High School, who had lost 27 straight games in last three seasons. However, Walz turned things around and the high school won the state championship in 1999, their first state championship in program history. The high school won eight straight games to lift the championship.

Walz stopped coaching for the Mankato West football team in 2002 even as he continued as a teacher. Soon after he ventured into politics.

