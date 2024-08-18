Who Is Michele Kang: The Women With Mission To Prove Female Sports Is Good Business

In less than four years, Michele Kang has spread her wings wide in the women's football scene. Kang has three women's teams under her ownership now and is moving ahead with a simple mission: to prove that female sports is good business. (More Football News)
She is not just stopping at owning teams that she thinks would be profitable but is also aiming to "drive a lasting change" in the female sporting scenario. Her recent project, a $50mn investment to improve the health of elite female athletes, has again pushed the 65-year-old American of Korean descent into limelight. She hopes that the money would mark the beginning of a new era in female athletic potential.
Let us take a look at who Michele Kang is and her expanding women's footballing portfolio.
Who is Michele Kang?
Born in South Korea, Michele Kang moved to the United States as a student. Kang then enjoyed enormous success in the medical technology industry and venture capitalism. She is the founder and CEO of Cognosante, a medical technology company and Cognosante Ventures, a venture capital firm.
In recent times, Kang moved her attention to women's football and in the past three years she has made big strides in the field.
Kang is the owner of three women's football clubs: Washington Spirit, which competes in the United States National Women's Soccer League, Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, which plays in the French Division 1 Féminine and London City Lioness, which features in the Women's Championship, tier 2 of English women's football.
Lyon is among the most dominant teams in women's football.
Now that she has fulfilled her American dream, the Korean-American wants other girls to do that too.
“I can’t guarantee an equal outcome, but I want to provide equal opportunity, and then the rest is up to you. I want more people, especially underprivileged, under‑resourced young people, to be able to achieve their dream," she told the Guardian.
Kang's football empire
Early in her career Kang never thought she would venture into women's football ownerships. However, now she wants to improve things for women athletes at the grassroots.
Kang first bought stakes in Washington Spirit in December 2020. By 2022, Kang became the majority owner of the club. She thus became the first woman of colour to own a team in the United States National Women's Soccer League.
In May 2023, Kang bought a 52% stake in Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, one of the powerhouses of women's football. The deal is still in process and on completion will make Kang the CEO of the club.
She also late last year bought London City Lionesses which plies its trade in the second division of English women's football.