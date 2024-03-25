A lot was expected of the Indian football team as they set off for Abha, Saudi Arabia to take on Afghanistan in the away leg of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers tie. But Sunil Chhetri and Co disappointed with a goalless draw. Manvir Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh and Subhasish Bose all had chances to score but could not convert, as Igor Stimac's side lacked clinicality in the final third.