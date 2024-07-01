Sports

Week In Review June 24-30: India's 11-Year Wait Ends But So Does An Era; Euros See A Shock

Before we enter the Paris Olympics month, here is a review of everything that took place in the sports world last week June 24-30

rohit sharma with t20 world cup trophy X @BCCI
Rohit Sharma posing with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy in Barbados. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

"There are decades where nothing happens and there are weeks where decades happen"

Vladimir Lenin would have uttered this famous line again if he had witnessed all that took place last week in Indian cricket. (More Sports News)

The Men In Blue won their first ICC trophy after a barren run of over a decade. Soon, two of their biggest stars retired from T20Is. A sleep later, another big retirement announcement followed. Within a matter of a few hours an era of Indian cricket had passed by us but before that they had given the fans what they longed since 2013: A trophy.

History also stepped into the football ground as a star-studded Portugal were shocked by debutants Georgia in Euro 2024.

A lot more happened in arenas across sports as we closed in on the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Before we enter the Paris Olympics month, here is a review of everything that took place in the sports world last week, June 24-30.

Cricket

T20 World Cup

Things move quickly in big games and nobody would know this better than South Africa who have botched chances in these 'big games' on numerous occasions and on Saturday their misery continued.

They should have cantered to their first-ever World Cup win, absolutely thrashing India in the final. It was a walk in park when they needed just 30 runs from 30 balls with six wickets in hand. But now we know they fell short. And India won.

Ravindra Jadeja in action - AP
Ravindra Jadeja Announces T20I Retirement to Join Kohli, Rohit After World Cup Triumph

BY Outlook Sports Desk

It became India's first ICC title since they lifted Champions Trophy in 2013. For other teams, an 11-year gap between trophies would mean nothing. For India, the powerhouse of world cricket, it was everything.

After years of failing at the final hurdle or at the hurdle just before, India managed to cross the line.

Before the celebrations began, Virat Kohli, India's best player in T20 World Cups, retired from the T20Is. After the celebrations, the skipper who led them to the title and the man with most runs in T20Is, Rohit Sharma also hung his T20I boots. Next morning, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also bid adieu to the format. Coach Rahul Dravid had already announced that the T20 World Cup was his last assignment.

Emotions were heavy but the Indian team became a lot lighter with the titans gone.

Emotions were even higher though when Afghanistan made history by entering the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Just a decade ago, the Afghans had featured in their debut T20 World Cup. Look at them now. Rubbing shoulders with the best of the best.

Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, centre, walks from the field with his players following their nine wicket loss to South Africa in their men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tabago, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. - (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
AFG Vs SA: Afghanistan Coach Jonathan Trott Criticizes Pitch Choice For 'T20 World Cup Semifinal'

BY PTI

Their journey ended with a drubbing at the hands of South Africa but the character the Afghans showed throughout this tournament will be remembered for long.

Women's Cricket

After clean sweeping South Africa in ODIs in Bengaluru, the bandwagon moved to Chennai where they play the only Test of the series. Shafali Varma scored the fastest ever double ton in women's Tests and powered India to the highest Day 1 score of 525. India declared at 603, the highest score in international women's cricket. In the end, India wrapped up things on Day 4 winning by 10 wickets.

New Zealand women's tour to England has been off to a horror start as the White Ferns have lost first two ODIs in a lopsided manner.

Football

Euro 2024

England's Jude Bellingham, right, scores his side's first goal with an overhead kick during a round of sixteen match between England and Slovakia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. - AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
ENG 2-1 SVK, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Jude Bellingham Stunner Rescues England Into QFs

BY Associated Press

England avoided a shock Round of 16 exit at the hands of Slovakia thanks to a Jude Bellingham screamer in the dying minutes of the stoppage time. Germany and Spain have booked a blockbuster quarterfinal clash against each other by winning their respective Round of 16 matches. But all this is small news. The big news from the Euro 2024 came from the Group F game between Portugal and Georgia.

Debutants Georgia were up against a daunting Portugal. And Georgia won. That too 2-0. As big an upset as you can find.

In their first-ever big tournament, Georgia not just notched their first win but also made it to the Round of 16. They are now knocked out by Spain but they made the Euros exciting for sure.

Copa America

A sore hamstring for Messi forced him out of Argentina's last Group A game but they maintained their perfect record in Copa America.

Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. - (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Lionel Messi Injury, Copa America 2024: Argentina Star Hopes Leg Issue 'Nothing Serious'

BY Associated Press

Lauro Martinez has scored four goals so far in the tournament to keep Argentina unbeaten in the group stage. They will now meet Ecuador in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Canada joined Argentina in the quarters from Group A while Venezuela and Ecuador were the entrants from Group B.

While Argentina has so far justified their favourites tag, Brazil haven't been at their best. A draw to Costa Rica in their opener put Brazil's Copa America campaign in danger, but they seem to have done enough against Paraguay by winning 4-1.

Tennis

Wimbledon draw for the 2024 competition was also revealed last week.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is in the same half as world no 1 Jannik Sinner and a possible semifinal matchup could be possible. Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev could meet in semifinal provided they reach there.

Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna will play alongside Matthew Ebden - X/@usopen
Wimbledon 2024: Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna Among Four Indians In Main Draw

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Sumit Nagal is the only Indian in men's singles competition. Nagal, Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambhri are all in the men's doubles division with their partners.

Others

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and IOA Chief PT Usha during the launch of the ceremonial dress and playing kit for the upcoming Paris Olympics. - PTI Photo/Arun Sharma
Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Hopeful Of India Bettering Its Medal Tally

BY PTI

The Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics was given a ceremonial send-off on Sunday with the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya backing the players to better the Tokyo tally.

In badminton, India's Malvika Bansod made it to the semifinals before losing to the eventual winner N Nidaira in the US Open.

Advertisement

At the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell helped Mercedes to their first win of the season as Max Vertsappen and Lando Norris both finished outside podium. McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr clinched the second and third place respectively.

In MotoGP, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Tour de France stage 1 was won by Domain Bardet while the second stage was won by Tadej Pogacar.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  2. Hathras Stampede FIR: Permit For 80,000 People, 2,5 Lakh Turned Up For 'Satsang'; Chaos Ensued On 'Baba's' Exit
  3. Who Is Baba Rajinder Kalia? Indian-Origin Cult Leader Fined By UK Court For Sexual Abuse, Financial Exploitation
  4. PM Modi Offers Water To Opposition MP Raising Slogans During Lok Sabha His speech | WATCH
  5. Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Postponed For THIS Reason
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 400 Crore Mark In India
  3. Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reportedly Play The Antagonist In SS Rajamouli's Film With Mahesh Babu
  4. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  5. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
Sports News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Defending Champion Marketa Vondrousova Knocked Out In First Round - In Pics
  2. Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'
  3. AUT 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Turkiye Ride On Merih Demiral's Heroics To Storm Into Quarterfinals - In Pics
  4. Indian Team's Departure Further Delayed; Expected To Reach New Delhi Thursday Morning
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign
World News
  1. Russia Violated International Law By Imprisoning WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich: UN Experts
  2. Italian Landowner Held Over Death Of Indian Worker In Accident With Farm Equipment
  3. Elections In UK: Labour Headed For Landslide Victory? Pollsters Project '99% More Seats Than 1997'
  4. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  5. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
Latest Stories
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Hathras Stampede: 121 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 3, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
  5. Hathras: Race To Collect Mud, Touch 'Baba's' Feet On His Exit Caused Stampede; Preacher On Run | Key Facts
  6. Hurricane Beryl Death Toll Rises To 6; Airports Closed As Jamaica Braces For Landfall | Details
  7. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha At 12 PM; Orange Alert In Delhi For Rain
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Euro Quarterfinals Confirmed; Bopanna-Ebden To Begin Wimbledon Campaign