Week In Review June 24-30: India's 11-Year Wait Ends But So Does An Era; Euros See A Shock

"There are decades where nothing happens and there are weeks where decades happen"
Vladimir Lenin would have uttered this famous line again if he had witnessed all that took place last week in Indian cricket. (More Sports News)
The Men In Blue won their first ICC trophy after a barren run of over a decade. Soon, two of their biggest stars retired from T20Is. A sleep later, another big retirement announcement followed. Within a matter of a few hours an era of Indian cricket had passed by us but before that they had given the fans what they longed since 2013: A trophy.
History also stepped into the football ground as a star-studded Portugal were shocked by debutants Georgia in Euro 2024.
Before we enter the Paris Olympics month, here is a review of everything that took place in the sports world last week, June 24-30.
Cricket
T20 World Cup
Things move quickly in big games and nobody would know this better than South Africa who have botched chances in these 'big games' on numerous occasions and on Saturday their misery continued.
They should have cantered to their first-ever World Cup win, absolutely thrashing India in the final. It was a walk in park when they needed just 30 runs from 30 balls with six wickets in hand. But now we know they fell short. And India won.
It became India's first ICC title since they lifted Champions Trophy in 2013. For other teams, an 11-year gap between trophies would mean nothing. For India, the powerhouse of world cricket, it was everything.
After years of failing at the final hurdle or at the hurdle just before, India managed to cross the line.
Before the celebrations began, Virat Kohli, India's best player in T20 World Cups, retired from the T20Is. After the celebrations, the skipper who led them to the title and the man with most runs in T20Is, Rohit Sharma also hung his T20I boots. Next morning, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also bid adieu to the format. Coach Rahul Dravid had already announced that the T20 World Cup was his last assignment.
Emotions were heavy but the Indian team became a lot lighter with the titans gone.
Emotions were even higher though when Afghanistan made history by entering the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. Just a decade ago, the Afghans had featured in their debut T20 World Cup. Look at them now. Rubbing shoulders with the best of the best.
Their journey ended with a drubbing at the hands of South Africa but the character the Afghans showed throughout this tournament will be remembered for long.
Women's Cricket
After clean sweeping South Africa in ODIs in Bengaluru, the bandwagon moved to Chennai where they play the only Test of the series. Shafali Varma scored the fastest ever double ton in women's Tests and powered India to the highest Day 1 score of 525. India declared at 603, the highest score in international women's cricket. In the end, India wrapped up things on Day 4 winning by 10 wickets.
New Zealand women's tour to England has been off to a horror start as the White Ferns have lost first two ODIs in a lopsided manner.
Football
Euro 2024
England avoided a shock Round of 16 exit at the hands of Slovakia thanks to a Jude Bellingham screamer in the dying minutes of the stoppage time. Germany and Spain have booked a blockbuster quarterfinal clash against each other by winning their respective Round of 16 matches. But all this is small news. The big news from the Euro 2024 came from the Group F game between Portugal and Georgia.
Debutants Georgia were up against a daunting Portugal. And Georgia won. That too 2-0. As big an upset as you can find.
In their first-ever big tournament, Georgia not just notched their first win but also made it to the Round of 16. They are now knocked out by Spain but they made the Euros exciting for sure.
Copa America
A sore hamstring for Messi forced him out of Argentina's last Group A game but they maintained their perfect record in Copa America.
Lauro Martinez has scored four goals so far in the tournament to keep Argentina unbeaten in the group stage. They will now meet Ecuador in the quarter-finals.
Canada joined Argentina in the quarters from Group A while Venezuela and Ecuador were the entrants from Group B.
While Argentina has so far justified their favourites tag, Brazil haven't been at their best. A draw to Costa Rica in their opener put Brazil's Copa America campaign in danger, but they seem to have done enough against Paraguay by winning 4-1.
Tennis
Wimbledon draw for the 2024 competition was also revealed last week.
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is in the same half as world no 1 Jannik Sinner and a possible semifinal matchup could be possible. Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev could meet in semifinal provided they reach there.
Sumit Nagal is the only Indian in men's singles competition. Nagal, Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambhri are all in the men's doubles division with their partners.
Others
The Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics was given a ceremonial send-off on Sunday with the Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya backing the players to better the Tokyo tally.
In badminton, India's Malvika Bansod made it to the semifinals before losing to the eventual winner N Nidaira in the US Open.
At the Austrian Grand Prix, George Russell helped Mercedes to their first win of the season as Max Vertsappen and Lando Norris both finished outside podium. McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr clinched the second and third place respectively.
In MotoGP, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch Grand Prix.
The Tour de France stage 1 was won by Domain Bardet while the second stage was won by Tadej Pogacar.