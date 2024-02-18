Sport never ceases to amaze. After threatening to take the attack to India, England imploded with the bat as India conjured a 434-run victory - their biggest-ever in Test history - in Rajkot. Meanwhile, amid all the thrilling cricket in whites, there is some white-ball action lined up too, with the Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League and Australia's tour of New Zealand being the notable ones. (More Sports News)
In football, the English Premier League has been seeing a plethora of amazing goals, whereas Kylian Mbappe's future continues to hog the limelight. In tennis, Iga Swiatek won the Qatar Open and Rafael Nadal's injury is still hindering his return to the court.
The week ahead of us - Monday, February 19 to Sunday, February 25 - promises to be yet another fun-filled ride with adrenaline-pumping moments coming your way. So, here's what's in store for you this week:
Cricket:
India are 2-1 up in the ongoing Test series against England after their record-breaking 434-run win in Rajkot. The action now moves to Ranchi from February 23 with the fourth Test, as the visitors look to level things up. Elsewhere, Australia travel to New Zealand starting with the 1st T20I between the two Trans-Tasmanian rivals.
T20 action continues in the Pakistan Super League, Bangladesh Premier League and the Women's Premier League resumes with the Delhi Capitals taking on Mumbai Indians in the first game. Ranji Trophy action continues whereas the end of the week sees The Ford Trophy final held too.
Football:
English Premier League resumes in midweek too as Manchester City take on Brentford whereas Liverpool welcome Luton. In the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on FC Porto in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie whereas Inter Milan take on Atletico Madrid and PSV Eindhoven welcome Borussia Dortmund. Napoli are in action against Xavi's FC Barcelona.
Tennis:
The ATP 500 tennis tournament, Rio Open sees tennis stars reach the Brazilian shores. Qatar Open sees top names in Men's tennis take the court as well as Mexican Open that kick-starts from Feb 17.
Hockey:
FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) action continues as India look to build on their win over Australia as they build up towards Paris 2024.