Kylian Mbappe Transfer: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain Yet To Comment On Star Footballer's Future

Associated Press (AP)
Associated Press (AP)

February 4, 2024

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the French League One football match. AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid did not comment Saturday on the latest media speculation saying star forward Kylian Mbappé has decided to leave PSG for Madrid next season. (More Football News)

According to online reports from French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, the 25-year-old Mbappé will join the Spanish giant after his PSG contract runs out at the end of June. Further details on the length of his expected contract at Madrid were not given.

When contacted by The Associated Press, PSG declined to comment and Madrid did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Madrid has twice failed with previous bids to sign Mbappé, who signed a new deal with PSG in May 2022 shortly before his existing contract was expiring.

The two-year contract he signed back then included the option for an extra year, which Mbappé did not take up, meaning he can leave for free this summer.

He has remained mostly tight-lipped about his future, although in January he gave a glimmer of hope to PSG fans that he might stay.

Mbappé scored his 20th league goal of the season for French league leader PSG on Friday night, extending his club-record tally to 241 goals in just 288 games.

