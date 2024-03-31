Sports

Week Ahead, April 1-April 7: Football Leagues Enter Business End As IPL Picks Up Steam

Here we have listed all key sports events lined up for the upcoming week (April 1-7)

Advertisement

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40RCBTweets
Virat Kohli Photo: X/@RCBTweets
info_icon

April of 2024 opens up with a host of big-ticket sporting events lined up with football leagues in India and the world entering their business end and the Indian Premier League table starting to heat up. Here we have listed all key sports events lined up for the upcoming week (April 1-7). (More Sports News)

Cricket

The Indian Premier League will enter its third week as April begins and the points table will start taking a solid shape. All teams will again feature at least once with the week beginning with a Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals clash on Monday.

Advertisement

Just like the previous week, this week will also have a double header only on Sunday.

Alongside the IPL, Bangladesh are also hosting Sri Lanka and the tour will end on April 3 with the second and last Test match currently going on in Chattogram.

Mumbai Indians skipper in action at the IPL 2024 season-opening match against Gujarat Titans on March 24. - (Photo: X | Mumbai Indians)
Hardik Pandya Receives Steve Smith's Advice On Dealing With Boos

BY PTI

In women's cricket, the New Zeland-England series will move on to the ODI phase after the White Ferns were handed a 4-1 loss in the T20Is. The Bangladesh-Australia T20I series will also move ahead after Australia notched up a victory in the opening game. Sri Lanka and South Africa will also play the third and series-deciding T20I on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Among associates, Namibia will be touring Oman for a 5-match T20I series starting Monday while the United States' cricket team will be hosting Canada with the T20Is beginning by the end of this week.

In England, top division County Cricket also begins from this Friday.

Miami Open Tennis Tournament - Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
Miami Open: Danielle Collins Beats Elena Rybakina To Win Fairytale Title - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Football

You can begin your week by watching the Olympique de Marseille host Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 in the 'Le Classique'. The match takes place on Sunday as per French time but airs past midnight in India.

Manchester United playing Chelsea on Saturday will be the biggest fixture in the Premier League this week. However, with the title race heating up eyes will be on Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool who all will be in action on Thursday and Friday.

Erik ten Hag has shrugged off speculation over his future. - Bradley Collyer/PA
Will Erik Ten Hag Be Sacked? Here's Manchester United Manager's Take On Rumours

BY Stats Perform

Concacaf Champions Cup quarter finals are also scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Indian Super League 2023-24 has entered its business league and the race for the top spot is going to be a heated one. From Thursday, the second-last round of fixtures will begin.

Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan, FC Goa and Odisha FC are all in the race to win the league sheild while all others except Hyderabad have a chance to be in the top six and book a playoff spot. Mumbai City will be up against Hyderabad on Monday to begin the week.

Advertisement

Mohammedan Sporting Club is just one victory away from clinching the I-League title. - Photo: X/ @ILeague_aiff
I-League 2023-24: Mohammedan Sporting Play Out 1-1 Draw To Inter Kashi, Need One Victory To Clinch Title

BY PTI

I-League title race will also get decided this week with Mohammedan SC one win away from it. When the Black Panthers will take the ground against Shillong Lajong on Saturday, they would like to seal the top spot and confirm their promotion to the Indian Super League for next season.

Other Sports

Monte Carlo Masters begins Sunday and there are speculations of the return of Rafael Nadal for the tournament.

In Formula 1, action will shift to Japan with the Japanese Grand Prix sheduled for Sunday. Max Verstappen will be aiming to solidify his top spot in the driver's championship in the island.

Advertisement

The Paris marathon also takes place on Sunday.

Another big-ticket event on Saturday and Sunday will be the Wrestlemania's 40th edition dubbed Wrestlemania XL.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita