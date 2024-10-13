United States 2-0 Panama: Mauricio Pochettino Kicks Off His Tenure With Victory & Mission To Unite With Fans

Mauricio Pochettino is eager to build a bond between his United States team and their supporters after he made a winning start to his tenure as head coach. (More Football News)
Pochettino's USA ran out 2-0 winners over Panama in Austin on Saturday.
Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi got the goals as the USA claimed a morale-boosting victory in front of a 20,000-strong crowd at Q2 Stadium.
And Pochettino stressed the importance of a strong connection between fans and team as he looks to build toward the 2026 World Cup.
"It was a massive shock for me to see my face behind the goal, like you say and a different picture," said the Argentine, referring to a banner held up by some fans.
"I think I am so happy; very good connection with the fans.
"That's really important to relate this connection, the team with the fans, that is a thing that is really important. Players need to feel the support."
Pochettino's side had fewer shots than Panama (11 to 13) but mustered more expected goals total (1.7xG to 0.89xG), having created the bigger chances.
"I think it's the basis for the first step, to start to grow and be better," said Pochettino, whose side face Mexico next.
"Now we are going to have a few days to recover and see and to analyse and assess all the players and to take the best decision for the team and for the players playing Tuesday, another tough game.
"I think it was a very professional performance and I think we are happy because I think all the goals that we said before the game, I think that we got and I think it's an important victory. And to start that period with the victory always is very helpful.
"[I am] so happy. Happy because I see the staff and the players made a fantastic show."