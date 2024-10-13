Football

United States Beat Panama 2-0 As Mauricio Pochettino Gets First Win As USA Head Coach

Tim Ream captained the Americans one week after his 37th birthday and became the oldest US field player since Preki Radosavljevic in 2001. Forward Josh Sargent made his first start since the 2022 group-stage final against Iran

United States forward, Ricardo Pepi, (9) celebrates his goal. AP Photo
United States forward, Ricardo Pepi, (9) celebrates his goal against Panama during the second half of a international friendly football match. AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez
info_icon

Mauricio Pochettino won his debut as U.S. coach, getting a 49th-minute goal from Yunus Musah off an assist from AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic and a stoppage-time strike from Ricardo Pepi for a 2-0 win over Panama. (More Football News)

The match on Saturday in front of a near-capacity crowd of 20,239 at Q2 Stadium was the first of two friendlies for the US in a four-day span that includes a game against Mexico on Tuesday in Guadalajara. The Americans ended a four-game winless stretch and their first four-game home winless streak since a seven-game slide in 2010-11.

A 52-year-old Argentine who managed Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino was hired last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired in July after first-round elimination at the Copa America. Pochettino was given a contract through the 2026 World Cup that the U.S. will co-host and tasked with sparking a team that has not reached the World Cup quarterfinals since 2002.

"Little by little building something. The objective is 2026," Pochettino said.

"It's only the first step."

Musah scored his first goal in 42 international appearances.

Antonee Robinson worked around defender Michael Murillo on a flank and centred to Pulisic, who exchanged passes with Brenden Aaronson and one-timed a cross. Musah beat defender César Blackman and redirected the ball with a right-foot volley past Orlando Mosquera from 4 yards for his first goal in 42 international appearances.

Pulisic in action against New Zealand - null
USA Vs NZ, International Friendly: Pulisic Hopes Pochettino Can Improve Team Mentality And Culture

BY Stats Perform

Pulisic played a match with his eighth US coach, a record for an American player. The US was missing injured regulars Sergiño Dest, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah and Folarin Balogun.

Three second-half subs combined for the second goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Malik Tillman brought down a kick from goalkeeper Matt Turner and passed to Haji Wright, who crossed. A Texas native, Pepi slid the ball through Mosquera's legs for his 11th goal in 31 appearances — his fourth in three international games in Austin.

Turner, who played all four matches at the 2022 World Cup, made a double save in the 52nd minute, batting Puma Rodríguez's shot with his left hand, then diving back in front to get his body in front of Yoel Bárcenas' attempt off the rebound.

Panama's Jose Fajardo put an open shot wide in the 87th minute.

Tim Ream captained the Americans one week after his 37th birthday and became the oldest US field player since Preki Radosavljevic in 2001. Forward Josh Sargent made his first start since the 2022 group-stage final against Iran.

Mexican referee Katia Garcia was believed to be the first woman to referee a US men's national team match.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who hasn't played for the US since the last World Cup qualifiers in March 2022, did not dress because of what the US Soccer Federation said was a minor injury. Defender Marlon Fossey, who did not train on the field in recent days, also didn't dress.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan's Babar Azam Set To Be Dropped After Poor Form - Report
  2. Pakistan Vs England, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match
  3. IND Vs BAN 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar Hand India Series-Sweeping Win In Hyderabad - In Pics
  4. Sanju Samson Proved No One Bigger Than The Team, Says India Captain Suryakumar Yadav 
  5. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
Football News
  1. Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics
  2. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics
  3. UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Scores In Portugal's Win Over Poland; Spain Beat Denmark 1-0
  4. United States Beat Panama 2-0 As Mauricio Pochettino Gets First Win As USA Head Coach
  5. Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk Released Early In Boost For Liverpool Ahead Of Chelsea Clash
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Revels In 'Special Feeling' After Confirming Year-End Number One Ranking
  2. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Hoping 'Stern' Fritz Test Is Ideal Preparation For Sinner Showdown
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  4. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana Begins Household Caste Survey, Becomes Third Following Bihar And Andhra Pradesh
  2. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know
  3. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  4. In Jammu & Kashmir, Winning Elections Is Only The First Hurdle
  5. Raavan In The World Of Tamils
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  2. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
World News
  1. Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'
  2. Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister And Key Independence Figure, Dies At 69
  3. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  4. Brazil: Powerful Storm Kills 7, Leaves Millions Without Power In Sao Paulo
  5. US Airstrikes Target Multiple Militant Camps In Syria
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know