UEFA Player Of The Year Award 2021-22: Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne Nominated For Top Honour

 Karim Benzema played a crucial role in helping Real Madrid win UEFA Champions League last season scoring competition high of 15 goals.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema is one of the three nominees for UEFA Player Of The Year Award 2021-22. Twitter (@realmadrid)

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 6:59 pm

Two Real Madrid teammates made the three-man shortlist announced Friday for the UEFA player of the year award for last season, while no Liverpool player was included. (More Football News)

UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid were represented by Karim Benzema, who scored a competition-best 15 goals, and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was the standout in its 1-0 win over Liverpool in the final.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who plays with Courtois for Belgium, completed the list after a vote by coaches and selected journalists. In the award for coaches, Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti is on the shortlist with Jürgen Klopp of Liverpool and Man City’s Pep Guardiola.

The winners will be announced August 25 in Istanbul at the draw for the group stage of this season’s Champions League. None of the player nominees has previously won the UEFA award, which was first given in 2011 to Lionel Messi.

Last year’s winner was Jorginho after he helped Italy and Chelsea to European titles. UEFA said voting in the women’s awards is ongoing and shortlists should be announced next week.

