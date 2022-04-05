Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal: Real Madrid Likely To Miss Carlo Ancelotti Vs Chelsea Due To COVID-19

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for COVID-19 and did not travel for the Chelsea game with the rest of the squad on Tuesday.

UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinal: Real Madrid Likely To Miss Carlo Ancelotti Vs Chelsea Due To COVID-19
Carlo Ancelotti had already missed Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in La Liga 2021-22. Twitter (@livescore)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 5:11 pm

Real Madrid will likely be without coach Carlo Ancelotti for the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea because of COVID-19. Ancelotti tested positive for the coronavirus last week and did not travel to London with the rest of the squad on Tuesday. (More Football News)

There was a possibility he could still make it for Wednesday's match if he tests negative in time to travel. Ancelotti had already missed the team's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo in the Spanish La Liga 2021-22 on Saturday, when assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, his son, was among those in charge.

Ancelotti, who had minor symptoms of COVID-19, is trying to win his second Champions League with Madrid after helping the club lift the European trophy in 2014. Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy, who returned to action on Saturday after nursing injuries, practiced normally ahead of the trip to England.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of Benfica Vs Liverpool: How To Watch UEFA Champions League, Quarter-final First-leg - Full Details

UEFA Champions League, Quarter-final: It's Benfica's Defence Vs Liverpool's Attack - First Leg Preview

UEFA Champions League Draw: Chelsea Face Real Madrid, Manchester City Get Atleti In UCL Quarterfinals

Madrid were eliminated by eventual champion Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals last season. Ancelotti coached Chelsea for two years before his first stint with Madrid in 2013. The Spanish club was coached by Zinedine Zidane in last year’s semifinals.

Ancelotti had been the target of criticism in Spain after the team's demoralizing 4-0 loss to Barcelona at home in the La Liga last month, when his experiments with the squad backfired.

With Benzema out injured, Ancelotti tried to use Luka Modric in the false-nine position instead of adding another forward, but the move didn't work and Barcelona easily built the victory at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The hard-fought win against Celta — with two penalty kicks converted by Benzema — left Madrid 12 points ahead of Barcelona entering the final stretch, though the Catalan club has a game in hand.

Ancelotti's first stint with Madrid ended after criticism he didn't rotate his squad enough, leading to injuries to his players and to a loss of performance toward the end of the season. Benzema and Toni Kroos were among the players who missed matches because of injuries recently.

Madrid had won five games in a row in all competitions before the loss to Barcelona, including beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League when Benzema rallied the team with a second-half hat trick after losing the first leg in Paris 1-0.

Madrid haven’t won in its last five trips to face English clubs, with three losses. Madrid or Chelsea will play either Manchester City or Atlético Madrid in the semifinals.

Tags

Sports UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Champions League Football Carlo Ancelotti COVID-19 Real Madrid Chelsea Real Madrid Vs Chelsea David Ancelotti La Liga Barcelona Karim Benzema Manchester City Atlético Madrid     Football
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read