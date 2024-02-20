Sports

UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Round Of 16: Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto Back In Barcelona Squad For Napoli Tie

Joao Felix had been nursing a right ankle injury for about three weeks, while Roberto was out for more than 20 days with a foot problem

Associated Press (AP)
February 20, 2024

Barcelona's Joao Felix (R) is back in the UCL squad for the Napoli tie. Photo: AP
Forward Joao Felix and midfielder Sergi Roberto were included in Barcelona's squad for the Champions League match against Napoli after recovering from injuries. (More Football News)

Both were named by coach Xavi Hernández on Tuesday, a day before the first-leg match in the round of 16 in Italy. Joao Felix had been nursing a right ankle injury for about three weeks, while Roberto was out for more than 20 days with a foot problem.

Still not available for Xavi because of injuries were Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Ferran Torres and Gavi. The return match will be on March 12 in Barcelona.

The Catalan club is back in the knockout stage of the Champions League after two consecutive group-stage eliminations. It still had Lionel Messi the last time it made it to the round of 16.

Barcelona has been eliminated in the Copa del Rey and is eight points behind leader Real Madrid in the Spanish league. Xavi recently announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

