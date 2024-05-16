Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea, Women's Super League: Blues Back On Top Of WSL With Victory

Chelsea go top of the Women's Super League table after edging to a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Maika Hamano scored the winning goal in the 37th minute, tapping in from the goal-line after meeting Guro Reiten's whipped cross.
The Japan international almost opened the scoring before that, sending a diving header over the bar.
Ashleigh Neville scuffed Spurs' best chance over the bar from close range just after half-time, but the Blues regained their control to see out a vital victory.
Data Debrief: In their hands
Chelsea are on course to lift their fifth consecutive WSL after securing back-to-back wins against Bristol City and Spurs, scoring nine goals without reply.
Spurs' hangover from their FA Cup defeat may have carried over here, but they were up against a Chelsea side that have only failed to score in one of their 21 league games this seaosn.