Football

Premier League Clubs To Vote On Scrapping VAR After Wolves Proposal

The use of VAR in the Premier League has been a talking point since its introduction at the start of the 2019-20 season, with a number of controversial decisions intensifying the debate surrounding its use this term

Stuart Attwell goes to the VAR monitor to disallow a Wolves goal against Bournemouth.
info_icon

Premier League clubs will be asked to vote on the prospect of scrapping VAR for next season following a proposal from Wolves. (More Football News)

The use of VAR in the Premier League has been a talking point since its introduction at the start of the 2019-20 season, with a number of controversial decisions intensifying the debate surrounding its use this term.

Wolves have been on the wrong end of several contentious decisions this season, starting from their opening game last August, as Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) representative Jon Moss apologised for a failure to award them a penalty during a 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

Ange Postecoglou has repeatedly spoken out against VAR - File
English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Boss Ange Postecoglou Jokes He's Moving To Sweden To Escape VAR

BY Stats Perform

More recently, Wolves saw a potential stoppage-time equaliser against West Ham disallowed for a subjective offside call against Tawanda Chirewa, with boss Gary O'Neil given a one-match ban for a post-match outburst towards referee Tony Harrington.

Nottingham Forest have also been angered by several decisions in recent weeks, while PGMOL memorably apologised to Liverpool after Luis Diaz saw a goal wrongly disallowed in a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham last September.

Wolves have now tabled a resolution calling for VAR to be abolished, with clubs set to vote on the issue at an annual general meeting on June 6. Premier League rules require 14 of 20 clubs to vote in favour of a proposal for it to pass.

In a widely reported statement, Wolves said VAR had been introduced "in good faith and with the best interests of football and the Premier League at heart" but lamented a number of negative repercussions. 

Ashley Young escaped three penalty appeals. - null
Everton Vs Nott'm Forest VAR Row: Webb Admits Visitors Should Have Had Penalty In Defeat

BY Stats Perform

The club say VAR has caused frustration and confusion among match-going fans, negatively impacted the atmosphere at games, diminished accountability of match officials and overreached beyond its original aim to correct "clear and obvious" errors.

Wolves also said persistent errors being made despite the presence of VAR were difficult to accept and had furthered "completely nonsensical" allegations of corruption from supporters.

The club added: "Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024-25 season onwards."

A Premier League spokesperson said: "The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month.

"Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders' meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

"However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans."

Ange Postecoglou looks on - null
'I Don't Celebrate Goals Any More': Spurs Boss Postecoglou Bemoans VAR After Arsenal Defeat

BY Stats Perform

Sweden recently became the first country to opt against the implementation of VAR at the top level following a fan backlash.  

Wolves boss O'Neil has repeatedly spoken out against the use of VAR since saying the award of two controversial penalties to Fulham in a 3-2 loss last November had turned him against the technology. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Update: Monsoon Likely To Reach Kerala Around May 31, Fresh Heatwave For Parts Of India | Details
  2. Scrapping NEET Is Only Solution To Halt Student Suicides, Irregularities: DMK
  3. RBSE 10th 12th Results 2024 Expected Soon | How And Where To Check Rajasthan Board Result
  4. CUET UG 2024: Fresh Admit Card To Be Downloaded For May 16, 17, 18 Exams, Says NTA | Direct Link And Other Details Inside
  5. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Wonderland’: Tang Wei, Bae Suzy, Park Bo-gum, Choi Woo-Shik, Kim Tae-yong Come Up With A Unique Sci-fi Romantic Drama – View Pics
  2. ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’: New Season Takes The Internet By Storm After Grand Premiere – View Pics
  3. Nipun Dharmadhikari Says He Cast Child Actor Mihir Godbole Because Of His Smile
  4. No Big Movies Around, Telangana Single-Screen Theatres Are Shutting Shop For 10 Days
  5. Manoj Bajpayee Says With 'Bhaiyya ji', North Indians Will Get 'Proper Representation' On Screen
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  2. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Highlights: Sam Curran Stars As Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By Five Wickets In Guwahati
  3. WSL: Arsenal's Decision To Let Vivianne Miedema Leave 'Outrageous', Says Ellen White
  4. EPL: Kevin De Bruyne Says Manchester City Know Title Race 'Is Not Over'
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Italy Forward Nicolo Zaniolo Ruled Out Due To Foot Injury
World News
  1. Hallmark Announces First-Ever Immersive Christmas Experience In Kansas City And Christmas Cruise To The Bahamas!
  2. 70 Years After Brown V. Board The Fight For Integration Continues: Can America Close The Educational Equity Gap?
  3. US Cites 'Misuse' Of AI By China And Others In Closed-Door Bilateral Talks
  4. Do Your 'Utmost' To Protect Chinese Workers From Terror Attacks, China Tells Pakistan
  5. Shopping Complex Fire Inflicts Tragedy On Vietnamese Community In Poland
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup