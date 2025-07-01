WTA Wimbledon 2025: Emma Raducanu Beats Brit Mingge Xu In All-British First Round Clash

Emma Raducanu advanced to the second round of Wimbledon with a 6-3 6-3 victory over fellow Brit Mingge Xu on Monday.
Raducanu has twice reached the fourth round at SW19 and entered Monday's opener with the best win ratio (70%) of any British woman at the Championships this century.
Despite being subjected to sweltering conditions on No.1 Court, where temperatures of 32.2 Degrees Celsius made it the hottest start to the tournament on record, Raducanu breezed through a 38-minute opening set.
Xu did not generate a single break point in the first set, but the second was a different story as the players traded five breaks in the early stages.
It was Raducanu who got the better of that spell with three breaks, and she served out the contest before outlining the difficulties associated with facing another home favourite.
"I'm super pleased to have come through that match, it's so difficult to play another Brit in the first round, I can't say I was loving it," Raducanu said in her on-court interview.
"She's a dangerous player with lots of weapons available to her. Thanks to the crowd for the support for both of us, it was a really nice atmosphere."
The 2021 US Open victor, who said she does not expect a deep run on the eve of the tournament, will now face 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in a blockbuster second-round match.
Australian Open champion Madison Keys will join Raducanu in round two, having fought back to oust Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 7-5 in an entertaining matchup on No.2 Court.
After turning on the style to take the opener in a tie-break, Ruse – who also took Keys to three sets in Melbourne in January – called for a medical timeout early in the second set and complained of feeling ill.
Ruse also collapsed to the ground late in the second set, though she continued to push Keys in the decider, producing one sumptuous underarm serve when facing break point.
Keys was broken back when serving for the match at 5-4, but she would not be denied in the next game and will face Olga Danilovic in the second round.
Data Debrief: Four from four for Raducanu
When Raducanu stunned the world to win the US Open as a wildcard in 2021, she might have believed more grand slam success was in her future.
That has not been the case thus far, with last year's edition of Wimbledon (R4) representing her only subsequent run past the third round of any major.
However, Raducanu has become adept at clearing the first hurdle on home soil. She is the second British woman in the Open Era to progress through round one on her first four main-draw appearances at Wimbledon, after Winnie Shaw (in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 1971).
Keys, meanwhile, has an 11-0 record in the first round at Wimbledon, becoming the first woman to win their first 11 opening-round matches at the tournament since Agnieszka Radwanska between 2006 and 2016.