WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka says she will "do everything I can" to end the year as world number one for the first time in her career. (More Tennis News)
The winner of this season's Australian Open and US Open, Sabalenka sits top of the WTA summit ahead of Iga Swiatek, with the pair battling it out to be there come the conclusion of the WTA Finals in Riyadh.
Sabalenka, who has also triumphed in Cincinnati and Wuhan this term, will hold onto top spot by winning all three of her group-stage matches or reaching the final of the event.
The 26-year-old was in a similar position last season when she arrived at the WTA Finals in Cancun, but was subsequently displaced by Swiatek.
And she is desperate not to miss out this time around.
"That's definitely one of the goals," she said. "I've always been saying that, for me, it's about finishing the year as the world number one. I'll do everything I can to finish the year as world number one.
"Any time we come to the tournament, we want to win. That's the first goal. I'm trying to be focused on the first part. Then, if I am able to finish the year as number one, it'll be amazing, and I'll be super happy."
Meanwhile, reigning champion Swiatek must successfully defend the WTA Finals crown - and land her sixth silverware of the campaign - if she is to enter 2025 as world number one.
Following an impressive start to the season, the French Open champion has tailed off and skipped the recent Asian swing due to fatigue, but is determined to seal her return to the summit.
"Obviously, we're both fighting for this spot," she said. "It's been us basically, over the past few years.
"I'm in the tournament. I want to play my best and win. I'm going to focus on my first match and do everything step by step.
"She's a great player. She also deserves to be number one. For sure, I'm going to fight for me to be in that place."