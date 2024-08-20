Tennis

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner Tested Positive For Steroids Twice, But Will Not Be Suspended

According to the ITIA, Sinner said his test results happened because a member of his support team used an over-the-counter spray that contained Clostebol to treat a small wound

jannik sinner in cincinnati open 2024 X
Jannik Sinner playing a shot during the Cincinnati Open 2024. Photo: X | Jannik Sinner
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March and was stripped of prize money and points earned at a tournament in Indian Wells, California, but will not be suspended because an independent tribunal said it was not intentional. (More Tennis News)

The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced the case on Tuesday.

Sinner won the Cincinnati Open on Monday and will be among the favourites at the US Open, which starts in New York next week.

Sinner made his debut at No. 1 in the ATP rankings in June and is considered among the top stars of the new generation in men's tennis, along with Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner, an Italian who turned 23 on Friday, won the Australian Open in January for his first Grand Slam title.

He reached the semi-finals at the French Open in June and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July, before sitting out the Paris Olympics, saying he had tonsilitis.

During the Indian Wells hard-court event in March, Sinner tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of Clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use.

It's the same drug for which San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended by MLB.

Sinner tested positive again eight days later in an out-of-competition sample. He was provisionally suspended because of those test results, but he successfully appealed and was allowed to keep competing on tour.

According to the ITIA, Sinner said his test results happened because a member of his support team used an over-the-counter spray that contained Clostebol to treat a small wound. That team member then gave Sinner massages.

The ITIA said it accepted Sinner's explanation and determined the violation was not intentional.

An independent panel held a hearing on August 15 and “determined a finding of No Fault or Negligence applied in the case, resulting in no period of ineligibility,” according to the ITIA.

