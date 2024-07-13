Jasmine Paolini insists she will try to keep smiling despite falling to her second consecutive grand slam final defeat against Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon. (More Tennis News)
Paolini was beaten in the final of the French Open by Iga Swiatek last month and suffered a familiar fate on Centre Court.
The Italian rallied in the second set to take the game to a decider, but Krejcikova was able to find the edge in the seventh game to secure her second major crown.
Paolini's two showpiece match defeats saw her become the sixth woman to lose at both the Roland Garros and All England Club in the same calendar year.
Paolini shared a warm embrace at the net with Krejcikova, who became the seventh different winner in the last seven Wimbledon finals.
The world number seven was gracious in defeat, thanking her team and finally for what she described as a "crazy" two-month period.
"To see this stadium full is a dream come true. Barbora, you played unbelievable. You play such beautiful tennis. Congrats to you and your team," Paolini said.
"The last two months have been crazy for me. I want to thank my team, my family. They always support me and I wouldn't be here without them.
"The crowd have been amazing. I received a lot of support. Just incredible to feel the love from them. I enjoy it so much.
"Today I am a little bit sad. I try to keep smiling because I have to remember today is still a good day. I made the final of Wimbledon.
"I remember as a kid watching the final and cheering for Federer, I have to say. It's been a beautiful two weeks and I want to thank everyone who made it possible."