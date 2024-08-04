Tennis

Washington Open: Top-Seeded Aryna Sabalenka Upset By Marie Bouzkova In Semi-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka was playing her first tournament since withdrawing from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury

Marie Bouzkova Washinton Open Tennis X Mubadala Citi DC Open
Marie Bouzkova at the Washinton Open tennis tournament. Photo: X | Mubadala Citi DC Open
info_icon

Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic rallied to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belaus 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on Saturday night after a long weather delay in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semifinals. (More Tennis News)

Down 2-1 in the third set when lightning and rain stopped play for 3 1/2 hours, Bouzkova broke Sabalenka's serve in the first game after they resumed, broke again for a 5-3 lead and closed out the Australian Open champion with a love game.

Sabalenka was playing her first tournament since withdrawing from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury.

Bouzkova will face Paula Badosa of Spain, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Caroline Dolehide of the United States in the first semifinal.

Bouzkova reached her first WTA 500 final. She won her lone career title in 2002 in Prague. Ranked as high as No. 2, Badosa has slipped to 62nd after a back injury sidelined her six months last year.

Fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda will face 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the men's final, with both looking for their first ATP Tour title.

Czech Republic's Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova celebrate as they defeat China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen during the Mixed Doubles final tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. - (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery

BY Associated Press

Korda beat fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe, from nearby College Park, Maryland, 6-4, 6-4 in an all-American match that end a few minutes after midnight.

Cobolli knocked off second-seeded Ben Shelton of the United States 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in a match moved to a secondary court.

Korda also is trying to become the first American to win the Washington event since Andy Roddick in 2007.

Korda's father, Petr, won the 1992 Washington title, and sisters Nelly and Jessica are golf stars.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd ODI: All Eyes On Spin-Friendly Khettarama Surface
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out Of ODI Series To Further Deplete SL's Bowling
  3. R Ashwin Felt He Needed To 'Expand' His Game During IPL; This Is How He Did It
  4. Ishan Kishan Set For Domestic Circuit Comeback With Jharkhand - Report
  5. New NCA Set For Inauguration In Bengaluru, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Announces
Football News
  1. Chelsea 2-4 Manchester City: Erling Haaland Hat-trick Downs Blues In Ohio
  2. Premier League Transfer News: West Ham Swoop For Leeds United Winger Summerville
  3. Alexander Sorloth Completes Atletico Madrid Move
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Host France Crash Out As Brazil And Germany Reach Last Four
  5. SPL: I Could Have Taken Eight Players Off At Half-Time, Says Rangers Boss Philippe Clement
Tennis News
  1. Paris Games 2024: Zheng Qinwen Scripts History - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Lorenzo Musetti Ends Italy's Cenutry-long Wait With Victory Over Felix Auger Aliassime
  3. Paris Olympics Day 8, Top Pic: Qinwen Zheng Scripts History For China In Tennis Singles
  4. Paris Olympics: Qinwen Zheng Makes History With Victory Over Donna Vekic
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Final Preview, Paris Olympic Games 2024: Battle Of The Titans At Roland Garros
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Great Britain LIVE Score Hockey, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet And Co Eye Repeat Of Tokyo In QF Clash
  2. India Vs Great Britain, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Quarter-Final Match On TV And Online
  3. IND Vs GB Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: India Look To Seal Last-Four Berth - Preview
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  5. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Two Arunachal Men Missing For 2 years; Last Sighted Along China Border
  2. West Bengal Weather: Tornado Strikes Hooghly Amidst Waterlogging In Several Parts Of Kolkata
  3. Madhya Pradesh: 9 Children Dead After Temple Wall Collapse In Sagar District
  4. IMD Weather Forcecast: Rainfall Warning Issued For Kerala, Karnataka And Other States; Yellow Alert in Mumbai
  5. Corporal Punishment On Child 'Cruel' And Violation Of Right To Life: High Court
Entertainment News
  1. Did Ayushmann Khurrana Exit Meghna Gulzar’s Film With Kareena Kapoor Khan? Here's What We Know
  2. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 9: Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  3. Sunidhi Chauhan Reveals Lobbying Exists In Music Industry; Says She Hasn't Been Paid For Singing In Many Films
  4. 'Ulajh' Box Office Collection Day 2: Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Witnesses Slight Growth
  5. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
US News
  1. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained
  2. Why Is The Penguin A Woman In 'Batman: Caped Crusader'? | Exploring The Reimagining Of DC Comics Villain
  3. 10 Youngest Olympic Athletes At The Paris Games 2024
  4. What’s The Buzz About Pin Trading At The Paris Olympics 2024?
  5. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions LIVE: 2 Dead In Holon Stabbing Attack; Biden Urges Israel To 'Stand Down' Amid Iran Tensions
  2. Holon Stabbing: 2 Killed In Knife Attack In Tel Aviv, Suspect 'Neutralised' By Police
  3. Southport Stabbings: How Misinformation Fueled Anti-Immigration Protests, Riots In The UK
  4. Bangladesh: Student Leaders Call For Civil Disobedience, PM Hasina Holds Emergency Talks
  5. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Severe Revenge' Against Israel; 'Leave Now' Warnings Issued For Lebanon
Latest Stories
  1. TN BJP Chief Takes Dig At DMK Ministers Stating Conflicting Opinion On Lord Ram | Who Said What?
  2. Himachal Pradesh: Met Office Issues 'Yellow' Alert Till Aug 7; Rescue Op for 45 Missing People Continues; 114 Roads Blocked
  3. IPS Officer Daljit Singh Chawdhary Takes Over As Director General Of BSF
  4. Imane Khelif Vs Janjaem Suwannapheng, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Boxing Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 66kg Bout
  5. Leo Monthly Horoscope For August 2024: Check The Full Prediction
  6. Another 17-Year-Old Behind Wheels Kills 1, Injures Another In Kanpur; Horrifying Visuals Surface
  7. Ayodhya Gangrape Case: Akhilesh Yadav Demands DNA Test Of Accused; Nishad Chief Meets Victim; Bakery Bulldozed
  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs