Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery

Czech Republic's Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova celebrate as they defeat China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen during the Mixed Doubles final tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Czech Republic's Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova celebrate as they defeat China's Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen during the Mixed Doubles final tennis match at the Roland Garros stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)