Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match?

45-year-old Venus Williams will be the oldest player to compete in singles at the Australian Open as he goes up in the first round of the year's first Grand Slam. Williams received a wild card to enter the tournament and has won seven Grand Slam titles — the last in 2008 at Wimbledon.
Williams faces Olga Danilović of Serbia.
Williams was married in December to Italian Andrea Preti. She was 17 when she first played the Australian Open in 1998, reaching the quarterfinals in just her fourth Grand Slam event.
She’s never won the Australian Open. She made the finals in 2003 and 2017 and lost both times to her sister, Serena. She won five Wimbledon titles and two at the U.S. Open.
Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic, Australian Open 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic, Australian Open 2026 match being played?
The Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic, Australian Open 2026 match will be played at John Cain Arena on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST.
How to watch the Venus Williams Vs Olga Danilovic, Australian Open 2026 match?
Sony Sports Network is set to bring the Australian Open 2026 live to fans across India, with comprehensive coverage starting January 18, 2026. The tournament will be broadcast across Sony Sports TEN 1, TEN 2, TEN 3 Hindi, TEN 4 Tamil and TEN 4 Telugu, featuring the world’s leading tennis stars and marquee rivalries from Melbourne Park.
(with AP inputs)