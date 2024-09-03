Jessica Pegula is through to the quarter-finals of the US Open after beating Diana Shnaider in straight sets on Monday. (Full Coverage|More Tennis News)
She ensured she would not suffer a second consecutive fourth-round exit at Flushing Meadows, winning 6-4 6-2 in 88 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The American is on a hot streak since the tour returned to the North American hard courts, having already won the Canadian Open before reaching the final in Cincinnati, only to lose out to Aryna Sabalenka.
Pegula staunchly defended four break points in the second game, but three consecutive breaks put her in control of the first set despite Shnaider's spirited fight back.
The Russian, who is the youngest player to reach this year's fourth round, could not maintain that level n the second though, as Pegula got another two breaks in the second set and won the last three games to ensure she would go into the final eight.
Pegula will face either world number one Iga Swiatek or Liud Samsonova in the next round as she bids to reach a first-ever grand slam singles semi-final.
Data Debrief: Home advantage
Having failed to get past the second round at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2024, Pegula has already beaten her best grand slam result of the year.
She has now reached the quarter-finals of Canada, Cincinnati and the US Open in the same year for the second time in her career (also 2022). She is one of just four women to achieve this across multiple seasons during the Open Era.
Pegula is 13-1 on hard court this year, and will be hoping she can continue her impressive run, especially having gone 0-6 in her previous grand slam quarter-finals.