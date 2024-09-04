Tennis

US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat

Alexander Zverev had "no answers" as he lamented a dismal display in his US Open loss to Taylor Fritz

Alexander-Zverev-US-Open
Alexander Zverev crashed out of the US Open
info_icon

Alexander Zverev had "no answers" as he lamented a dismal display in his US Open loss to Taylor Fritz. (More Tennis News)

Fritz downed Zverev 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in the last eight on Wednesday.

In the process, Fritz reached his maiden grand slam semi-final, and will face fellow American Frances Tiafoe for a place in the showpiece match at Flushing Meadows.

World number four Zverev, meanwhile, had to lick his wounds after what he labelled a "terrible" performance.

“I played terrible," said Zverev.

"I just have no answers right now. He played quite a good match. I did nothing to deserve to win."

Matters could have not been more different for 12th seed Fritz, however.

"I feel amazing," he said. "I've had a lot of looks at quarter-finals in the past couple of years, and today just felt different.

"I really feel that it was my time to take a step further and it;s only fitting I'm doing it here on this court at the [US] Open in front of this crowd.

"Today just felt different. I really felt like it was my time to go a step further. It's only fitting I'm doing it here on this court, at the Open, in front of this crowd."

With Tiafoe also progressing to the last four, it will be the first time two Americans have played each other in the US Open semi-finals since 2005.

The last time an American man reached the final at Flushing Meadows was in 2006, when Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in 2006.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Live Scores: Scots Eyeing A Decent Score Against The Mighty Aussies In Edinburgh
  2. Rahul Dravid Set To Return To Rajasthan Royals As Head Coach, Sangakkara To Stay As Director
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Squads, Groups, Schedule, Fixtures, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. ICC Test Rankings: Pakistan Drop To 8th Place After Series Loss Against Bangladesh
  5. Australia's Tour Of Scotland 2024, Live Streaming: Full Squads, Schedule, H2H Records
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Preview: Sonia Bompastor - New Era At Chelsea, And New WSL Champion?
  2. Nations League: Grealish Can Expect Frosty Dublin Reception, Claims Ireland's Robinson
  3. Lucy Bronze Aiming For Champions League Glory With Chelsea
  4. Nations League: Disappointed Maatsen Willing To Wait For Maiden Netherlands Cap
  5. Mumbai City FC Join Hands With Etihad Airways, Announce Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Zverev Laments 'Terrible' Performance In Fritz Defeat
  2. Frances Tiafoe Ensures American Representation In US Open Final For First Time Since 2006
  3. US Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Downs Olympic Champion Zheng Qiwen To Storm Into Semis
  4. US Open 2024: Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka Enter Women's Singles Semifinals - In Pics
  5. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amid IC-814 Row, A Look At India's Biggest Plane Hijacks
  2. Day In Pics: September 04, 2024
  3. From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires
  4. Manipur: Kuki History Struggles To Break Out Of Colonial Tropes And Majoritarianism
  5. Manipur: The Heavy Burden Of Ethnic Riots On Women And Children
Entertainment News
  1. 'Emergency': Kangana Ranaut Starrer To Miss September 6 Release As Bombay HC Refuses To Direct CBFC To Issue Certificate
  2. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  3. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  4. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  5. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
US News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  3. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
World News
  1. How Trevi Fountain Coins Help Fund Rome’s Social Initiatives
  2. Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro Announces 'October Christmas' After Issuing Arrest Warrant For Main Rival
  3. Pope Urges Indonesia To Live Up To Promise Of 'Harmony In Diversity', Fight Extremism
  4. US Accident: 4 Indians Charred To Death In Texas Multi-Car Crash
  5. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Resigns Ahead Of Expected Govt Shake-Up
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  2. ‘Jammu & Kashmir Will Get Its Statehood Back For Sure’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
  3. Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel
  6. Maharashtra: Teacher Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girl; Coaching Centre Vandalized On Protest
  7. Paris Paralympics Day 6: Who Won Yesterday, Results Of All Medal Events And Updated Medal Tally
  8. India At Paris Paralympics Day 7 LIVE Updates: Sachin Khilari Wins Silver In Men's Shot Put; Amisha Rawat Finishes 14th; Bhavinaben Patel Loses In QFs